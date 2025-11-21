Northview Residential REIT Announces November Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the “REIT”) today announced its November 2025 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the “Units”) in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on December 15, 2025 to holders of Units of record at November 30, 2025.

Northview completed over $100 million of non-core asset sales in 2025. As a result of these sales, it is anticipated that distributions for 2025 will be subject to a significant taxable component. Northview recommends that Unitholders consult their own tax advisors regarding the income tax consequences to them.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

