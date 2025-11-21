Aventis Energy Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to announce the second tranche closing of its non-brokered private placement, announced October 21, 2025, for an aggregate of 2,453,660 flow-through shares of the Company (each, a “FT Share”) at a price of C$0.41 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds in this second tranche of C$1,006,000.60 (the “Offering”). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering towards exploration on the Company’s project portfolio.

Each FT Share consists of one (1) common share of the Company issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Qualifying Expenditures“) related to the Company’s projects in Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, an aggregate of $60,360.04 was paid in cash and a total of 147,219 finder’s warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) were issued as finder’s fees. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share (a “Finder’s Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.41 per Finder’s Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

