Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group Company, celebrated at the 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are incredibly honored to be recognized with 10 Clio Entertainment Awards.

The Clio Awards were founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising around the world. The prestigious program celebrates boundary-pushing marketing, advertising and communications from the brands, agencies and organizations that shape popular culture and drive global commerce. We are proud of our Midnight Oil team for their dedication to the craft and thankful to partner with amazing clients who trust us to produce eye-catching, buzzworthy work.

GRAND - Sonic 3 Standee - Paramount Pictures

- Sonic 3 Standee - Paramount Pictures Gold - Well Said/ Hulu on Disney+ Printed OOH - Disney+

- Well Said/ Hulu on Disney+ Printed OOH - Disney+ Gold - The Monkey OOH Campaign - Neon

- The Monkey OOH Campaign - Neon Gold - Naked Gun OOH Campaign - Paramount Pictures

- Naked Gun OOH Campaign - Paramount Pictures Gold - The Monkey Bus Stunt - Neon

- The Monkey Bus Stunt - Neon Gold - Nosferatu Standee - Focus Features

- Nosferatu Standee - Focus Features Silver - Goosebumps Billboard - Disney Branded Television

- Goosebumps Billboard - Disney Branded Television Silver - Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Campaign - Netflix

- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Campaign - Netflix Silver - Together Billboard - Neon

- Together Billboard - Neon Bronze - Final Destination Billboard – Warner Bros.





About Midnight Oil

For 45 years Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group company, has been partnering with the entertainment industry and brands to create, adapt, and produce campaign messaging for virtually every consumer-reaching medium worldwide. Famous for its custom billboards and in the wild executions across the country, Midnight Oil has a reputation for bringing high-quality and innovative thinking to every promotional campaign. Learn more at moagency.com

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, out of home, fulfillment & kitting. With a customer technology stack powered by Dotti, a single, flexible platform designed to manage even the most complex in-store marketing programs and a collection of talented designers and innovators in Imagine Studio, all backed with powerhouse print and digital production capabilities Imagine has the solution. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.





