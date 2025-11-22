Innovative Warehouse Solutions Inks Deal with Amazon Shipping

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Warehouse Solutions (IWS), a leading New York-based eCommerce fulfillment company, has officially signed a partnership deal with Amazon Shipping, Amazon's small parcel delivery network.

Historically focused solely on supporting Amazon's own eCommerce operations, Amazon Shipping now reaches 90% of the U.S. population with transit speeds that compete with UPS Ground and USPS Ground Advantage. In 2024 alone, the service delivered 5.7 billion packages, securing its position as the largest small parcel carrier in the U.S. by volume.

Addressing questions about the unusual nature of a fulfillment company partnering with its biggest competitor, Brian Gibbons, CEO of IWS, emphasized that Amazon is a net positive for the entire eCommerce ecosystem. Now in his early 40s, Gibbons recalled a time when online shopping felt risky, noting that Amazon transformed the industry by introducing safety, trust, and standards. This foundation enabled a generation of entrepreneurs to launch businesses—from Shopify stores to multi-channel operations—with Gibbons adding, "We're all kind of standing on Amazon's shoulders."

Gibbons confirmed that most brands supported by IWS also sell on Amazon, framing the platform as a core channel akin to Sears or Macy's in the 1990s, but not the sole revenue stream. "Smart brands diversify," he explained, noting that IWS clients typically sell across Shopify, Amazon, Faire, Bloomingdale's, and other platforms. IWS's strength lies in its omni-channel fulfillment solution, which aggregates orders from all channels, leverages a centralized inventory pool, and tailors fulfillment to each channel's unique requirements—resulting in lower holding costs and greater efficiency for brands.

When asked what IWS offers that Amazon cannot, Gibbons acknowledged Amazon's exceptional operational efficiency but highlighted customization as a key differentiator. Services like retail EDI, kitting, and channel-specific packaging are areas where third-party fulfillment providers like IWS deliver more value, as Amazon likely does not see sufficient ROI to prioritize these tailored offerings.

Gibbons cited multiple factors driving the partnership with Amazon Shipping, starting with the stagnation of the small parcel 3PL industry over the past 20 years. While USPS's Ground Advantage represented progress, legacy carriers continue to impose outdated surcharges—including residential delivery fees and fuel surcharges—even as residential deliveries have become standard. Amazon Shipping is disrupting this model by eliminating residential surcharges and offering deep discounts on fuel charges unless prices spike significantly, a change that Gibbons described as "huge for eCommerce brands."

Beyond cost, performance was a critical consideration. Gibbons noted that smaller carriers may offer attractive rates but often lack reach and speed, whereas Amazon Shipping provides 7-day-a-week delivery, faster windows for long-distance shipments, and employs uniformed drivers in branded trucks instead of gig workers. Additionally, the service includes delivery photo confirmation— a feature rarely offered at scale by other carriers.

The partnership aligns with IWS's mission to operate as an extension of its clients' businesses: while clients manage product, marketing, and conversion, IWS handles logistics. This requires staying ahead of industry trends and identifying opportunities to enhance cost-effectiveness, speed, and reliability—all areas where Amazon Shipping excels. "In many cases, we're giving our brands faster delivery at a lower cost," Gibbons said. "That's a no-brainer."

With this new partnership, IWS continues its commitment to providing flexible, tech-forward fulfillment solutions that empower growing eCommerce brands to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

Media contact

Brand: Innovative Warehouse Solutions

Contact: Media team

Email: Info@invwhs.com

Website: https://invwhs.com