FEDGPU Cloud Computing releases next-generation GPU clusters to accelerate the deployment of AI and data applications.

Nov. 21, 2025, With the rapid development of the global digital economy, computing power is transforming from implicit infrastructure into a new type of measurable, tradable, and settleable digital asset. FEDGPU , a leading global Web3.0 cloud computing platform, is leveraging its intelligent computing ecosystem to convert computing power into a sustainable source of returns, helping users achieve stable income in the volatile crypto era.

Computing Power Becomes a New Track for Digital Assets

Driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, large-scale models, blockchain, and the metaverse, global demand for GPU computing power continues to rise. Industry analysis indicates that computing power has transformed from a "behind-the-scenes technical support" to a core resource for enterprises and individuals, its value even being considered "digital gold."

FEDGPU has seized this trend, launching a "computing power as an asset" model that allows users to participate in the global computing network without hardware investment, thereby obtaining transparent and stable daily computing power returns.

Intelligent Computing Power Ecosystem: A Stable, Secure, and Transparent Revenue System

FEDGPU provides users with high-performance, low-energy computing resources through its globally distributed GPU clusters, while utilizing on-chain settlement technology to ensure that revenue is verifiable and tamper-proof in real time.

Three Core Capabilities:

Intelligent Scheduling System: AI automatically optimizes task allocation, improving computing power utilization and revenue stability.

AI automatically optimizes task allocation, improving computing power utilization and revenue stability. Transparent On-Chain Settlement: Revenue is recorded on the blockchain in real time, allowing users to view return data at any time, ensuring clarity and verification.

Revenue is recorded on the blockchain in real time, allowing users to view return data at any time, ensuring clarity and verification. Green Energy Computing Power Center: Utilizing clean energy sources such as solar and wind power, reducing costs and achieving sustainable growth.





With these technological advantages, FEDGPU simplifies the originally complex operation and maintenance of computing power into an intelligent revenue model that is accessible to the general public.

Providing Sustainable Cash Flow Amid Market Uncertainty

Amidst the volatile cryptocurrency market and global macroeconomic instability, more and more investors are seeking "non-speculative returns."

FEDGPU's computing power asset model does not rely on cryptocurrency price fluctuations but generates returns based on real computing needs, providing users with a stable cash flow channel that is resistant to volatility.

A FEDGPU spokesperson stated:

Our goal is to make computing power as transparent, secure, and measurable as traditional assets. The era of digital assets has arrived, and FEDGPU is helping investors participate in this new economic system with lower risk. Join us today and start your cloud computing journey.





The Future of Digital Asset Infrastructure

With the deep integration of AI and Web3, “computing power assetization” will become a new global trend.

FEDGPU not only provides computing power but also stable return models, green infrastructure, distributed computing power networks, and compliant and secure systems, becoming a vital force driving the new digital asset era.

About FEDGPU

FEDGPU is a leading global Web3.0 AI cloud computing platform. Through distributed GPU networks, on-chain settlement, and intelligent scheduling technologies, it provides sustainable, transparent, and efficient computing power services for individuals and enterprises. The platform supports multiple scenarios including AI training, inference, rendering, data analysis, and digital asset computing power, committed to ensuring that every unit of computing power has economic and social value.

Address: 5 Glastonbury Way, Monksmoor Park, Daventry, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom, NN11 2LF