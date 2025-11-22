Roofing Expert Travis Cornolo Explains Signs Your Roof Needs Repair in HelloNation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you know if your roof needs repair before small problems become expensive damage? In a recent HelloNation article , Travis Cornolo of Century Roofing in Overland Park, Kansas, provides clear guidance on identifying warning signs and understanding the risks of waiting too long to act. His advice helps homeowners recognize visible and hidden issues that can shorten a roof’s lifespan and threaten the overall structure of a home.

Cornolo explains that water stains on ceilings or walls are often one of the earliest indicators of trouble. These marks, which can appear after a heavy rain, may not be located directly under the source of the leak. Water can travel along beams or drywall seams, making the actual entry point difficult to locate. Even small leaks can lead to insulation damage, wood rot, and mold growth, all of which can spread if ignored.

Shingle condition is another key factor. Curling, cracked, or missing shingles allow water to seep underneath, damaging the roof deck and exposing underlying materials to UV rays. Over time, this kind of deterioration accelerates wear, sometimes requiring more extensive repairs or even premature replacement. Cornolo notes that shingles are the first line of defense, and their failure can quickly affect the integrity of the entire roofing system.

Homeowners should also pay attention to the gutters. Finding an unusual amount of granules while cleaning them is a sign that shingles are wearing thin. Granules protect against ultraviolet light and temperature extremes, and their loss often means the roof is nearing the end of its serviceable life. This is especially important for homes more than 15 years old, as older materials can degrade more quickly.

Roof sagging, which may be seen as a dip or uneven surface, is a more serious sign that demands immediate attention. It can be caused by long-term water damage, excessive snow weight, or weakened materials. A sagging roof is not just an appearance problem; it can lead to structural issues that affect walls, ceilings, and even the foundation if left unresolved.

Not all roof problems can be spotted from the ground. Cornolo recommends professional inspections to identify damage that might not be visible to the untrained eye, such as compromised flashing, deteriorated sealant, or punctures from debris. Scheduling inspections annually or after major storms helps ensure problems are caught early.

Unexplained increases in heating or cooling bills can also point to roofing issues. Gaps in the roof or attic allow air to escape, while poor ventilation can worsen the problem. These inefficiencies not only raise utility costs but also place additional strain on heating and cooling systems.

Weather events are another common cause of roof damage. High winds, hail, and falling branches can loosen shingles, dent materials, and puncture surfaces. Cornolo advises homeowners to check for missing shingles, bent flashing, or debris after a storm and to arrange for a professional inspection even if damage is not immediately visible.

Delaying repairs, even for minor issues, can be costly. A small leak that could be fixed with a simple repair can quickly spread and require extensive work if ignored. Moisture can travel through insulation, down walls, and into floors, leading to significant structural damage and higher repair bills.

Maintaining a roof is about more than preserving shingles; it protects the entire home. Water intrusion can compromise electrical systems, damage insulation, and even contribute to basement flooding if it finds a path downward. Cornolo emphasizes that attentive care, watching for stains, monitoring shingle condition, checking gutters, and arranging inspections can extend a roof’s life, protect property value, and keep a home safe in all weather conditions.

Signs Your Roof Needs Repair by Travis Cornolo of Century Roofing in Overland Park, Kansas, outlines these warning signs and explains why prompt action is essential for avoiding major structural damage and unnecessary expense.

