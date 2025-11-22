SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are ceramic coatings, and how do they protect homes from heat and moisture? That question is addressed in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Painting Expert Michael Moore of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc., who explains how sustainable ceramic coatings protect homes in Sandy Springs from Georgia’s intense weather conditions.

The HelloNation feature opens by describing how the region’s heat and humidity quickly wear down standard paint. Under the strain of bright sunlight, heavy rain, and frequent temperature shifts, painted exteriors begin to crack, fade, and peel. Painting Expert Michael Moore explains that sustainable ceramic coatings provide a stronger, longer-lasting solution that resists those challenges while reducing maintenance needs and environmental waste.

According to the article, ceramic coatings differ from paint because they include microscopic ceramic particles that form a protective layer over siding, brick, or stucco. This specialized surface allows interior moisture vapor to escape while preventing rain from seeping in. As a result, homes stay dry and durable throughout the changing Georgia seasons. The coating’s balance of breathability and weather resistance helps maintain consistent color and texture far longer than standard finishes.

Moore emphasizes that in Sandy Springs, afternoon storms and humidity can cause major damage to painted surfaces if water penetrates beneath the coating. Once moisture enters, wood rot and mildew begin to form. The HelloNation article explains that ceramic coatings help avoid these problems by sealing small cracks where water might otherwise collect. This flexible, seamless layer keeps walls protected and reduces the need for frequent repainting, making it a sustainable option that saves both time and resources.

Another key benefit discussed in the article is the reflective quality of ceramic coatings. Georgia’s sun can fade colors and weaken paint over time, but the reflective properties of ceramic coatings minimize that damage. By reflecting more ultraviolet and infrared light, the coating helps keep wall temperatures cooler and shields the underlying materials. While it is not a replacement for insulation, this added reflectivity reduces heat transfer into living spaces, which can help lower cooling costs during the summer months.

For homeowners wondering, “Are ceramic exterior coatings more sustainable than regular paint?” Moore’s insight in the HelloNation article provides a clear answer. Because ceramic coatings last much longer, they require fewer repainting cycles, meaning less material waste and fewer emissions from solvents and manufacturing. Over time, this longevity reduces the environmental footprint of home maintenance and supports a more eco-friendly approach to exterior care.

The feature also details how preparation plays a major role in coating performance. Contractors start by cleaning and drying surfaces, removing any loose paint, and repairing damaged wood or stucco. Once primed, the ceramic coating is applied in multiple layers until the correct thickness is achieved. When fully cured, it forms a tough, breathable barrier that can last ten to twenty years, depending on environmental exposure. Routine washing with mild soap is usually enough to maintain its clean, finished look.

Painting Expert Michael Moore explains that this low-maintenance quality contributes to the coating’s sustainability. Because it resists dirt adhesion, rainwater naturally helps rinse away dust, which means homeowners can reduce power washing frequency and avoid harsh cleaning chemicals. Over years of use, these small differences help limit the release of pollutants and the need for extra resources.

Another topic covered in the HelloNation piece is how ceramic coatings prevent mildew and rot in humid climates. Traditional paint can trap moisture beneath its surface, leading to decay or peeling. Ceramic coatings prevent that buildup by allowing vapor to escape while keeping external water out. This dual protection helps homes in humid areas like Sandy Springs stay healthier and more structurally sound over time.

The sustainability benefits extend beyond just durability and moisture control. The article points out that traditional repainting generates waste through leftover paint, empty containers, and volatile organic compounds that are released into the air. Ceramic coatings reduce this environmental strain because their long lifespan means fewer repainting cycles. When multiplied across an entire community, that reduction results in less construction waste and better air quality.

Sandy Springs homeowners also appreciate the aesthetic advantages. The coatings maintain their appearance through years of exposure to heat, rain, and pollen, helping homes look cleaner and newer with less effort. For neighborhoods surrounded by trees or shaded areas, the coating’s resistance to fungal growth helps preserve curb appeal without requiring repeated cleaning or repainting.

Homeowners who ask, “How does a reflective coating help reduce heat buildup on walls?” will find the explanation in the HelloNation article. The coating reflects sunlight, which slows down surface heating and protects the structural layers beneath. This reflection lowers wall temperatures slightly, easing indoor cooling demands. Even though the effect is modest, it is continuous and maintenance-free, offering everyday benefits without additional energy use.

In communities that value both performance and sustainability, ceramic coatings have become a preferred solution for exterior protection. They extend the lifespan of home finishes, reduce environmental impact, and improve energy efficiency, all while keeping homes attractive. Painting Expert Michael Moore highlights that for Sandy Springs residents, these coatings represent a lasting investment in both the appearance and durability of their properties.

