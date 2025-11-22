Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages KVUE, SM, KMB, CDE Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE)’s sale to Kimberly-Clark Corporation for $3.50 per share in cash plus 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share. If you are a Kenvue shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)’s merger with Civitas Resources, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, SM Energy shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company. If you are a SM Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB)’s merger with Kenvue Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Kimberly-Clark shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are a Kimberly-Clark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)’s merger with New Gold Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Coeur shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are a Coeur shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

