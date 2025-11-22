Dermatology Expert Laurel Leithauser, MD, FFAD, FACMS Explains Mohs Surgery in HelloNation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should patients expect before undergoing Mohs surgery in Traverse City? According to a HelloNation article , Dr. Laurel Leithauser of Leithauser Skin Institute offers a clear breakdown of this highly precise skin cancer treatment, helping patients understand the procedure and feel more at ease heading into surgery. With her extensive experience treating common types of skin cancer in Northern Michigan, Dr. Leithauser outlines each step of the Mohs technique and what makes it especially effective for cancer removal in sensitive areas like the nose, eyelids, and ears.

Mohs surgery is a staged, or layered approach to treating skin cancer, offering a same-day process that combines removal and reconstruction in one visit. Before the procedure begins, the skin cancer is confirmed through a biopsy. On the day of surgery, the cancer is removed one layer at a time, with each sample examined under a microscope in an on-site lab. This allows the dermatologist to determine immediately whether cancerous cells remain. If they do, the process continues layer by layer until the area is confirmed to be cancer-free. This real-time lab analysis is a key advantage, eliminating the need for patients to return for additional procedures.

Dr. Leithauser emphasizes that while the process is deliberate and detailed, it is also designed with patient comfort in mind. Most patients spend several hours at the clinic, waiting between stages in a quiet space while the lab work is completed. Many bring a book or something to help pass the time. Because the surgery is done in stages with local anesthesia, patients remain awake and comfortable throughout the day, often surprised by how manageable the experience is.

One of the defining features of Mohs surgery is that once all cancerous cells are removed, reconstruction begins immediately. Whether the repair requires simple stitches or a more advanced technique like a flap or skin graft, the goal is to minimize cosmetic impact while restoring the area effectively. This same-day reconstruction is especially valuable when dealing with basal cell carcinoma removal on the face, where preserving appearance and function is just as important as eliminating the cancer.

Patients preparing for Mohs surgery will first have a consultation to discuss their medical history, current medications, and any specific concerns. Most patients are advised to eat breakfast and continue their usual medications unless told otherwise. Local anesthesia is used exclusively, which reduces risks associated with general anesthesia and allows for a quicker recovery. This is particularly beneficial for older adults or those with existing medical conditions.

While the term “surgery” can create worry, Dr. Leithauser points out that the Mohs procedure is known for its safety, efficiency, and high cure rates. The method allows for exact targeting of cancerous tissue while preserving as much healthy skin as possible. This precision is especially important in areas where both function and appearance matter, such as around the eyes, nose, and mouth.

The article also notes that Traverse City residents are at greater risk for skin cancer due to the area's high levels of sun exposure. This makes the role of Mohs surgery even more critical in the region. As a widely used method for removal of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, Mohs offers both medical and cosmetic advantages that are hard to match with other treatment options. For patients in Northern Michigan, where outdoor activity is part of daily life, access to this level of care ensures that treatment does not come at the expense of appearance or long-term health.

Dr. Leithauser and her team at Leithauser Skin Institute focus on blending thorough skin cancer treatment with patient-centered care. From the initial biopsy to final reconstruction, the Mohs process is structured to deliver accurate results while minimizing patient discomfort and downtime. It is a treatment that reflects both modern medical standards and an understanding of local needs.

The full article, What to Expect Before Mohs Surgery in Traverse City , provides practical details for patients preparing for this specialized procedure, helping them approach surgery day with confidence and clarity.

