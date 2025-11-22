James Altucher Says Starlink Is “Reinventing the Old Internet” as Global Rollout Surges

Washington, D.C., Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and technology commentator James Altucher believes the global internet landscape is undergoing a complete reset as Elon Musk’s Starlink system reaches new deployment milestones. Citing the company’s expanding satellite network, widespread adoption, and rising consumer frustration with traditional telecom providers, Altucher says the shift is already well underway.

According to Altucher, a confidential Washington, D.C. meeting revealed early indications of Musk’s ambition. As described in the presentation, Musk used the closed-door 2019 session to outline “his plans for [a] trillion-dollar technological revolution.” The meeting was “never reported on by the press,” and was attended by “only a small number of insiders.”

A New Architecture for Global Internet Access

Altucher points to Starlink’s core innovation: the removal of towers, cables, and traditional network infrastructure. The system “beams fast, reliable, unlimited internet from satellites in space… down to your devices”, creating a streamlined form of connectivity unlike anything in use today.

Starlink’s satellites have been deployed at unprecedented scale, forming “a constellation of more than 6,750 highly advanced satellites. ” This network now “wraps the entire planet” and is built to deliver service “to every inch of the world.”

The presentation notes that users can receive coverage “whether you’re in Manhattan… or in a remote rural cabin”, giving Starlink a reach that no existing system can match.

Global Adoption Accelerates as Traditional Providers Struggle

Starlink’s expansion has occurred alongside growing dissatisfaction with legacy telecom companies. The presentation outlines the contrast sharply: millions of Americans pay “nearly $200 per month” for service “that’s among the slowest in the world.” A comparison highlighted in the text notes that even in Venezuela, where “eight out of 10 people… don’t have enough money for food,” mobile internet speeds “are twice as fast as ours.”

Altucher says Starlink’s appeal is self-evident: “having faster… total-coverage service… could cripple the trillion-dollar telecom industry over time.” The company’s model avoids “widespread construction costs” such as digging cables or erecting towers, enabling broader and more cost-efficient deployment.

Starlink Already Operating in Critical Environments

Altucher underscores that the system is not theoretical — it is already in operation across diverse and demanding scenarios. Starlink is currently being used “on cruise ships and planes throughout the world… in war zones and natural disasters” where other networks have failed.

It is also rapidly expanding into everyday households. Musk recently confirmed the service is now active in “more than 2.6 million households” and is on track to “soon skyrocket” as adoption grows.

Unlocking Access for Billions Without Internet

One of the most transformative aspects, Altucher says, is Starlink’s potential to provide service to the “2.9 billion people globally who do NOT have any access to the internet.” Because the system reaches any location on Earth “no matter how remote it may be”, Starlink could connect regions previously beyond the reach of conventional networks.

Altucher notes that historical patterns show how dramatic internet shifts create major realignments. As documented, “whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward… massive amounts of money are made by those who see it coming ahead of time.” While he makes no specific forecasts here, he says the scale of this shift is unmistakable.

Altucher: Starlink Is Already Reshaping the Landscape

“Starlink has already been rolled out and [is] disrupting everything” , Altucher emphasizes. He believes the milestones now being reached mark the beginning of the next era of global connectivity — one that could reshape business, communication, and daily life.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and veteran technology analyst. He has founded or co-founded more than 20 companies, previously managed the hedge fund Formula Capital, and hosts The James Altucher Show, which has surpassed 70 million downloads. Altucher is known for identifying early, transformative technology trends and communicating their long-term implications to a broad audience.