Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Driven Brands and Jasper Therapeutics on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) and Jasper Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Driven on December 22, 2023.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven’s ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven’s car wash business segment. Specifically, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted Driven’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions as a “core strength,” and assured investors that it had made “significant progress” integrating the auto glass businesses it had acquired. The Company also represented that the large scale of its car wash business served as a “competitive moat” that would preserve Driven’s competitive position. While Driven acknowledged some “softness” in customer demand for its car wash business segment, the Company downplayed that issue and pointed investors to the growth of its car wash subscriptions, which Driven labeled as the “Holy Grail” in the car wash business.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Jasper on September 19, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (ii) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company's products, including briquilimab; (iii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; (iv) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab's clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

