QINGDAO, China, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 18, 2025, SINOTRUK convened its Global Partner Conference in Qingdao, welcoming 620 partners from 97 countries and regions to discuss cooperation and chart the course for future growth.

The event featured two key segments: strategic meetings and product showcases. In the meetings, SINOTRUK reported impressive results for the January–September period, with total vehicle sales reaching 335,000 units, up 22.8% year-on-year. Heavy truck exports stood at 111,000 units, a jump of 24.5%. Emerging business lines also delivered robust growth, with significant increases in new energy vehicle sales, light truck exports, mining trucks, and aftermarket parts revenue. Traditional and emerging segments moved forward in tandem.

On service support, SINOTRUK has built an international network of over 700 service and parts outlets and more than 40 training centers, delivering professional and efficient support to customers worldwide.

SINOTRUK Hosts Successful 2025 Global Partner Conference

Chairman Liu Zhengtao reaffirmed the company's commitment to five transformation strategies: "Sustainability, Digital Intelligence, Service Excellence, Global Expansion, and Business Diversification." He pledged to work closely with global partners to deliver superior products, attentive service, and cutting-edge technologies, forging new pathways for high-end growth.

Over the next five years, SINOTRUK will make internationalization the focal point of its strategy. By 2030, it aims to export 250,000 heavy trucks, 100,000 light trucks, 50,000 light vehicles, and 3,000 mining trucks, with a target of $1 billion in overseas aftermarket revenue.

The product showcase featured 24 vehicles covering a full range of applications across logistics, construction, new energy, and light-duty vehicles. In the logistics segment, highlights included the C9H tractor, the first in its class to earn EU WVTA certification, featuring advanced technologies that set new benchmarks in performance, safety, and environmental standards. In construction, dump trucks showed enhanced adaptability to various conditions, while mining trucks now range from 30 to 135 tons in diesel and pure electric versions. The new energy line-up focuses on pure electric models, complemented by hydrogen fuel, plug-in hybrid, and range-extended options. Light-duty vehicle offerings included pickups and vans. Also on display were fleet management and AI-based diagnostic systems designed to cut operating costs, boost safety, and increase fleet efficiency.

The conference honored partners with the 2025 Outstanding Service Award, Outstanding Marketing Award, and Notable Contribution Award. Each award-winning partner received a SINOTRUK pickup truck, underscoring the company's appreciation and commitment to its top collaborators.

Looking ahead, SINOTRUK will continue to expand side-by-side with partners worldwide, delivering high-quality heavy truck solutions to more customers and opening a new chapter in global growth.

