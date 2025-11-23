BYND INQUIRY ALERT: Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors that Lost Money May have been Affected by Fraud -- Contact BFA Law about its Investigation

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Beyond Meat, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/beyond-meat-inc-class-action-investigation.

Why Is Beyond Meat Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?



Beyond Meat makes plant-based meat alternatives. In late 2023, the company went through a global operations review and depreciated certain long-lived assets. Beyond Meat said that these assets were recorded in assets held for sale in its consolidated balance sheet at the lower of their carrying value or fair value less costs to sell, and that there were no impairments.

BFA is investigating whether Beyond Meat inflated the value of certain long-lived assets.



Why Did Beyond Meat’s Stock Drop?

On October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat announced that it “expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it “expected to be material.” On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock dropped roughly 23%, from $2.84 per share on October 23, 2025 to $2.185 per share on October 24, 2025.

Then, on November 3, 2025, the company delayed its earnings announcement for 3Q 25 as it needed more time to complete the impairment review. This news caused Beyond Meat stock to decline substantially during the trading day on November 3, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Beyond Meat you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

