LETWESAF Launches New Radar Camping Alarm, Creating a Mobile Security Fortress Against Outdoor Threats Invisible to Cameras

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LETWESAF, a technology company specializing in advanced radar-based security solutions, has unveiled the LETWESAF Camping Radar Security Alarm , a breakthrough device redefining outdoor safety for campers, RV travelers, and property owners. Whether it’s camping under the stars, parking deep in the woods, or protecting an open farm, the radar-based camping perimeter alarm delivers reliable radar-based detection that works through fog, rain, and darkness—helping outdoor enthusiasts stay aware before danger gets close.

Why Outdoor Threats Often Go Unnoticed

Outdoor risks rarely announce themselves. Fog, rain, and darkness can quickly limit visibility, while bushes and tents easily block infrared or camera sensors. In many cases, danger becomes visible only when it is already too close, leaving outdoor users with little reaction time—sometimes even when they are carrying defensive tools. These real-world conditions highlight the need for a detection method that does not rely on light or clear lines of sight.





How LETWESAF Started Addressing the Problem

LETWESAF was born from a simple idea: outdoor freedom should never come with fear. As more people ventured into the wild, the founders — a team of engineers and explorers — saw how traditional cameras and infrared tools failed when visibility dropped. They set out to build radar-based protection that could see what the human eye can’t — giving campers and adventurers awareness before danger gets close.

“LETWESAF is about freedom, fun, and safety—so we can enjoy every adventure outdoors without limits or concerns,” said Ethan Z. Parker, Founder of LETWESAF. “Our mission is to advance the civilian application of radar technology, using it to protect and enhance everyday life.”





Radar Detection That Works Beyond Line of Sight

The LETWESAF Camping Radar Security Alarm uses advanced 24GHz radar to detect real movement—through tents, bushes, and even light obstacles—where cameras and infrared sensors often fail. From curious wildlife to unexpected intruders, it gives campers a clear warning before danger gets close.

Unlike traditional systems, LETWESAF runs fully offline—no apps, Wi-Fi, or cloud connection required. That means instant, private protection with zero setup hassle. Each device runs for up to 36 hours on a single charge, providing approximately 3–5 nights of dependable safety. The detector and receiver support a wireless range of up to 800 meters, allowing you to sense potential dangers in advance.

All-Weather, All-Around Protection

Built to endure the outdoors, LETWESAF’s radar alarm is IP66-rated—resistant to dust, mud, heavy rain, and snow. Lightweight and portable, it sets up easily anywhere, from open campsites to cabin boundaries.

Adjustable detection zones reach up to 50 feet deep and 20 feet wide, while the expandable six-layer system connects up to six detectors, creating a complete 3D protection shield around your family, tent, or gear. It’s professional-grade security made simple for both outdoor adventures and everyday use.





Security That Fits Every Lifestyle

Engineered for the wild, yet effortless for everyday use, the LETWESAF radar alarm adapts to nearly any environment — from camping and farmland monitoring to backyards and outdoor events. It combines radar precision with intuitive operation, offering reliable protection for any situation.

“Whether you’re deep in the woods or just enjoying a quiet night at home, peace of mind should never be complicated,” said Ethan Z. Parker. “Our goal was to make advanced outdoor security portable, private, and easy to use for everyone.”

From detecting wildlife near tents to safeguarding tools on a farm or keeping personal zones secure during events, LETWESAF redefines what camping safety and security looks like — reliable, private, and ready anywhere.

New Camo Collection & Black Friday Deal

To celebrate its growing outdoor community, LETWESAF will unveil the new Camo Collection on November 15. Combining cutting-edge radar detection with AI-based analysis, the new line delivers real-time alerts, stronger protection, and peace of mind wherever adventure leads.

During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday event, customers can enjoy up to 40% off select LETWESAF products for a limited time — the perfect chance to upgrade their outdoor security system before the next trip.





About LETWESAF

LETWESAF is a technology company specializing in radar-based security solutions for outdoor and everyday protection. Founded by engineers and explorers, the brand is dedicated to advancing radar applications that bring real-time awareness and peace of mind to users worldwide.

At LETWESAF, true safety isn’t about creating fear—it’s about sensing before it happens. True protection doesn’t make noise; it simply stands by, quietly and faithfully.

For more details, visit letwesaf.com or follow LETWESAF on social media:

Facebook: LETWESAF

Instagram: @letwesaf

YouTube: @letwesaf

MEDIA CONTACT

Luson Harrison

support@letwesaf.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b0da2fb-fd04-4057-9917-4cef675bf6a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06ee5fb2-9323-4400-b461-6f6cdf858e49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9f1b01-36ef-4c7f-b4d2-e27347b1d7d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/583f0ca2-5c84-41c0-b413-c409460203d4