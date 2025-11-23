RapidSeedbox Expands Global Proxy Infrastructure, Introducing Clean IPv6 Subnets and a 6.9 Million–Strong Residential Proxy Network

Victoria, Mahe, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidSeedbox, a provider of privacy-first network infrastructure, has upgraded its proxy and IP infrastructure, introducing a vast residential proxy network and next-generation IPv6 subnets built for large-scale data extraction. These offerings strengthen the company’s ability to support organizations that depend on uninterrupted access to public web data for analytics, AI training, automation, and business intelligence, while maintaining privacy and operational continuity across global markets.

Yuli Azarch, Co-Founder & CEO

Global Rotating Residential Proxy Network

A major focus of RapidSeedbox’s offerings is its rotating residential proxy network with more than 6.9 million IP addresses worldwide. These residential IPs are ethically sourced and distributed across over 100 countries, giving customers access to real household connections rather than datacenter-originating traffic. This authentic residential footprint allows organizations to conduct web data extraction that mirrors genuine user behavior, resulting in significantly fewer restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and region-based limitations.

The residential network rotates automatically, ensuring each request can originate from a fresh IP address, protecting users from repetitive appearance patterns. With stable geolocation consistency and strong reliability, these proxies make it possible to analyze global markets, test localized content, gather pricing data, monitor advertising, and evaluate user experiences across diverse regions. For companies relying on geographically accurate data, such as travel comparison platforms or retail intelligence tools, this capability is essential.

The residential network is also supported by RapidSeedbox’s team of proxy and scraping specialists, who are available to assist users with configuration, rotation methods, and operational best practices. The technical support ensures that data extraction workflows remain efficient and aligned with evolving website behaviors, allowing organizations to maintain consistent access to public web information across global regions.

Announcement of IPv6 Capabilities

Complementing the residential network is RapidSeedbox’s deployment of clean, blacklist-free IPv6 subnets designed specifically for high-volume scraping and automated workflows. With the global supply of IPv4 addresses becoming increasingly constrained, IPv6 has emerged as the next-generation standard for organizations requiring a large number of unique IPs. RapidSeedbox’s IPv6 solution leverages the near-limitless capacity of IPv6 addressing, giving companies meaningful room to expand without the cost and scarcity challenges that come with IPv4.

The new IPv6 subnets offer the following operational advantages:

Reputation-Checked Subnets: Each IPv6 subnet is verified to be clean and free from past misuse, improving success rates and reducing blocks across websites and APIs.

Accurate, Stable Geolocation: Subnets maintain consistent regional alignment, supporting distributed scraping systems and AI pipelines that rely on predictable location data.

Cost-Effective Scaling: The vast IPv6 address space allows large scraping clusters and automation workloads to scale affordably compared to IPv4.

Expert Support: RapidSeedbox specialists assist with allocation, rotation setup, and configuration to ensure high-performance, compliant data workflows.

Integration with Seedbox Technology and One-Click Tools

The rotating residential proxy and IPv6 offerings are fully compatible with RapidSeedbox’s established Seedbox ecosystem – a secure, high-performance environment designed for automation and large-scale data workflows. Each Seedbox environment includes a suite of preconfigured applications, private bandwidth resources, and more than 65 one-click installers that streamline everything from VPN setup to monitoring tools and data-processing frameworks.

With built-in Open VPN support and optimized hardware configurations, the Seedbox gives clients a private and controlled foundation in which to run scripts, manage scraping tasks, and store collected data. This integration of proxies, IP rentals, and Seedbox servers gives organizations a unified ecosystem, strengthening the end-to-end workflow, and reducing friction between their automation systems, network configurations, and data access tools. This also allows teams to scale this infrastructure without juggling multiple vendors or systems.

Positioned for the Future of Data-Driven Innovation

As websites continue to adapt their detection models and security technologies, companies require infrastructure capable of maintaining stability without resorting to unreliable IP sources. RapidSeedbox’s approach prioritizes clean reputations, predictable performance, and ethical acquisition.

With the enhancements to its residential proxy network and IPv6 subnets, RapidSeedbox is positioned to support the next-generations of data-driven enterprises. From AI training to global automation and compliance monitoring, the company’s infrastructure offers the scale, stability, and geographic breadth needed to sustain high-volume public data extraction without comprising security or privacy.

To learn more about RapidSeedbox and its services, please visit https://www.rapidseedbox.com/.

About RapidSeedbox

RapidSeedbox is a globally-operating provider of privacy-first network infrastructure founded in 2011, dedicated to empowering users with secure, high-speed, and anonymous internet experiences. From scalable Seedbox environments to advanced residential and IPv6 proxy services, the company supports data extraction, AI training, automation, and intelligence operations. RapidSeedbox enables organizations and individuals to navigate the digital world with confidence, continuity, and control.





Media Contact

Company Name: RapidSeedbox

Contact Person: Yuli Azarch, CEO

Contact Number: +1 (303) 952-0112

Email: office@rapidseedbox.com

Country: Seychelles

Website: https://www.rapidseedbox.com/