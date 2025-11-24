Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: FF Completes its “Dual Flywheel, Dual Bridge, and Dual Listed-Company” Structure; First batch of FX Super One Complete Sets of Components to Arrive at Port of Long Beach Next Week

The FX Super One and FF 91 2.0 will participate in the LA Auto Show, where our ride-along experiences begin. The Company welcomes everyone to give them a try and place preorders.





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.





“Hi everyone, I’m coming to you from New York with Issue 30 of our CEO Weekly.

I was both excited and reflective to be back at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York after four years—this time for the official name and ticker change of our majority-owned U.S.-listed company, AIxCrypto, ticker name AIXC, and the launch of its new strategy. This moment also marks the completion of our “Dual Flywheel, Dual Bridge, and Dual Listed-Company” structure.

This is another historic moment for me personally and for FF.

Four years ago, FF successfully completed its transaction to become publicly traded on Nasdaq, marking a new chapter for the Company. Today, we remain one of only four new-generation EV companies based in the United States.

On November 12, FFAI officially became the controlling and majority stockholder of AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.

At the same time, today also marks the completion of our Dual-Flywheel, Dual-Bridge, and Dual-Listed-Company system between FFAI and AIXC. This may open a new era of rapid development driven by mutual empowerment across the EAI and Crypto flywheels. It could bring transformative Web3 value into Web2, while also delivering significant Web2 incremental growth to Web3.

AIxC may also bring back powerful empowerment to FFAI and carry deep strategic importance for the entire FFAI system.

It could provide a new, independent growth engine for the FF system, creating five key areas of empowerment back to FFAI — across capital, technology, and user ecosystems — including the possibility of lower-cost financing and a broader user base.

Next week, the first batch of FX Super One complete sets of components will arrive at the Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles, marking FX’s official transition into the pilot build and pre-production vehicles phase. Meanwhile, the FX Super One and FF 91 will be showcased at the LA Auto Show, where our test-drive and ride-along experiences begin. The events will run over the next two weeks, and we’d love for everyone to come by, give them a try, and place your preorders.

See you next week!

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the FX Super One and related production and delivery, the timing for delivery of Super One parts sets, and the potential empowerment and important strategic value of the Company’s investment in QLGN, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the ability to timely clear customs; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company’s ability to execute on a Web 3 strategy; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate for its Hanford facility; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

