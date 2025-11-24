AIPEDRION Launches Ground-breaking ecosystem to rebuild the computing power order

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence sweeps across the globe, computing power has emerged as a critical infrastructure, yet its supply has long been centralized by a handful of tech giants, leading to high costs and limited innovation.

The core breakthrough of AIPEDRION lies in its innovative "Intelligent Computing Proof" mechanism. This mechanism enables every AI task to be quantified and verified, turning computing power from an intangible service into a transparent and traceable flow of value, thereby solving issues of opacity and static resources in traditional computing markets.

Unlike projects that merely optimize existing cloud logic, AIPEDRION fundamentally restructures the supply of computing power. Its network consists of nodes spread across the globe—from personal devices and enterprise servers to university labs and home routers—all functioning as "micro data centers." Through an on-chain computing orchestration protocol, these distributed resources are virtualized and integrated to deliver institutional-grade computational efficiency.

To power this ecosystem, AIPEDRION introduces its native token, AIERN, as the core of its settlement and incentive mechanism. The economic model features a three-tiered structure: task executors receive instant rewards for completing AI computations; block-producing nodes earn additional block rewards; and ecosystem developers gain continuous support from a public reward pool. This design balances the interests of multiple participants and ensures stable income expectations across the ecosystem.

The value of AIERN is closely tied to computing consumption. Each task execution triggers real token usage and burning, forming a positive cycle of “task demand – token consumption – buyback and redistribution.” AIPEDRION also introduces an exponentially decaying block reward model to control long-term inflation, aligning the token supply curve with the growth rate of the network.

The ultimate goal of AIPEDRION is to make artificial intelligence a truly open social resource. The project envisions an intelligent world not defined by centralized institutions but supported by a globally collaborative computing network — where AI becomes a public energy system, and computing power evolves from a tool of capital monopoly into a freely circulating productive force.

Media Contact

Company: AIPEDRION Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://aipedrion.com/

Contact Person: Jonas Müller

Email: support@aipedrion.com

