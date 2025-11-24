BRASELTON, Ga., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the best way to protect new homes in Braselton, GA, from the weather? According to a HelloNation article , Painting Experts Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. explain how ceramic coatings provide reliable protection for new construction homes in Georgia’s challenging climate. The article explores how professional application and advanced coating technology help preserve beauty and durability from the start.

Georgia’s weather presents an ongoing challenge for builders and homeowners. The combination of heat, humidity, and frequent rainfall can wear down even the best exterior finishes. The Ecklunds note that new homes are most vulnerable in their first few years, when materials are still adjusting to the environment. Without proper protection, paint can fade, crack, or lose adhesion sooner than expected, leaving surfaces exposed to moisture damage.

In the HelloNation feature, the painting experts explain that Georgia’s UV exposure and humidity work together to weaken traditional paint. Sunlight breaks down pigments and adhesives, while moisture seeps into the surface layers. Over time, this dulls the appearance of a new home and reduces the lifespan of its exterior finish. Ceramic coatings offer a stronger solution by forming a continuous, bonded layer that resists both sunlight and water.

A ceramic coating adheres tightly to surfaces such as stucco, brick, or siding, creating a flexible barrier that adjusts to temperature changes. This adaptability helps prevent cracking and peeling, which are common in climates with hot days and cooler nights. According to the Ecklunds, the result is a finish that remains smooth and attractive even under Georgia’s harsh weather conditions.

The HelloNation article explains that ceramic coatings do more than maintain appearance. They extend the life of a home’s exterior materials. The microscopic ceramic particles reflect UV rays and repel moisture, helping paint colors stay vibrant while preventing mildew and rot. In north Georgia’s humid environment, this level of protection is especially valuable for maintaining a home’s long-term durability.

Proper application plays a key role in performance. Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund emphasize that professional coating ensures consistent coverage across every corner, seam, and edge. New homes often feature a mix of materials such as brick, stucco, and fiber cement, which expand and contract differently. The coating’s elasticity allows each surface to move naturally without creating cracks that expose the layers beneath.

When applied correctly, ceramic coatings bond at a molecular level, becoming part of the exterior surface instead of sitting on top of it. The Ecklunds note that this semi-permanent bond means the coating does not wash away, peel, or need frequent reapplication. For homeowners, this leads to lower maintenance costs and fewer repainting cycles. For builders, it helps deliver homes that stay newer for longer and reduces the risk of warranty issues.

The article also highlights the convenience of maintaining ceramic-coated homes. The Ecklunds explain that the coating’s surface naturally resists dirt, pollen, and stains. Rainwater often carries away debris, leaving walls cleaner with less effort. This self-cleaning effect reduces the need for power washing or harsh cleaning chemicals, which saves homeowners time and money while preserving the finish’s integrity.

Ceramic coatings also enhance a home’s overall appearance. Many Georgia homes combine multiple textures, including stucco, brick, trim, and siding. The coating provides a consistent, uniform finish that preserves color depth and texture across all materials. The Ecklunds point out that this balanced appearance helps homes maintain their curb appeal and supports property values in Braselton’s growing neighborhoods.

Builders in Braselton are now viewing ceramic coatings as a mark of quality construction. Applying this protective layer early in the building process ensures that each home can withstand Georgia’s demanding climate. For homeowners, it offers peace of mind that their investment is both durable and designed for longevity. This approach reflects the community’s high standards for craftsmanship and appearance.

Georgia’s weather will always bring challenges of heat, humidity, and rain, but ceramic coatings provide a dependable defense. Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund describe how this technology combines modern science with proven painting expertise to protect homes for decades. In Braselton’s fast-growing neighborhoods, where homeowners take pride in the look and longevity of their properties, that kind of protection adds long-term value and confidence.

The Ecklunds emphasize that early preparation makes all the difference. Choosing ceramic coating protection during or soon after construction helps ensure that a home’s finish remains strong and beautiful year after year. In Georgia’s demanding environment, the right coating offers both peace of mind and lasting performance that sets a home apart.

How to Protect New Construction Homes in Braselton, GA from Georgia’s Weather features insights from Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund, Painting Experts of Braselton, GA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

HelloNation Staff

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcd7b107-94bc-4f12-a9a0-fde15353834e