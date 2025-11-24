Waterproof Circular USB Connectors Market Size to Hit USD 367.10 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterproof Circular USB Connectors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Waterproof Circular USB Connectors Market size was worth USD 237.84 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 367.10 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.62% over 2025-2032.”

The market for waterproof circular USB connectors in the United States is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.37% to reach USD 67.84 million by 2032. Driven by factors such as the rise in industrial automation, the use of electric vehicles, outdoor telecom infrastructure, and the growing need for rugged sealed connectors for applications in harsh environments like utilities, manufacturing plants, and EV charging stations.

Rising Demand for Rugged Sealed USB Connectors Augment the Global Market Expansion

The primary driver driving the expansion of the global market trends for waterproof circular USB connectors is the growing popularity of rugged and sealed connectivity solutions. Connectors that ensure stable data and power transmission while verifying resistance to moisture, dust, vibration, and severe temperatures are essential for the automotive, marine, military, and industrial automation sectors.

Strong USB connectors are becoming more and more necessary as a result of the deployment of more factory-based and outdoor electronics brought about by Industry 4.0 and an increase in IoT devices. Furthermore, smart infrastructure and electric cars are moving toward high-performance interconnects and highly dependable modes in challenging environments.

Waterproof Circular USB Connectors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 237.84 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 367.10 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.62% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (IP68 Protection, IP69K Protection, and Others)

• By Product Type (USB Type A, USB Type B, USB Type C, USB Mini, USB Micro, USB 3.0, Others (e.g., USB 4.0, USB OTG))

• By Application (Industrial, Marine, Military, Others)

• By End-User (Consumer Electronics Manufacturers, Automotive OEMs, Industrial Equipment Manufacturers, Medical Device Companies, Aerospace and Defense Contractors, Marine Equipment Manufacturers)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The global waterproof circular USB connectors market demonstrates its dominance in IP68 protection with a 51.3% share in 2024 due to the mass implementation of the standard in consumer electronics, industrial equipment and automotive systems. IP69K protection segment is anticipated to register the highest growth from 2025 to 2032, owing to increasing demand in extreme pressure and temperature conditions, such as military, heavy machinery and food processing industries.

By Product Type

In 2024, the global waterproof circular USB connectors market share was led by USB Type A, which accounted for 28.5% of the market, due to its widespread compatibility, mature ecosystem, and extensive application in industrial, consumer, and legacy electronic systems. The USB Type C segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2032 owing to its small form factor, reversible plug orientation, and support for high-speed data transfer and power.

By Application

The industrial segment accounted for 42.3% of the waterproof circular USB connectors market revenue in 2024 due to their large usage in automation systems, control units, robotics, and outdoor machinery. The military segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the electronic warfare market during the forecast period, from 2025 to 2032, owing to the rising adoption of electronic warfare systems for use in defense vehicles, communication, surveillance, and for use with field-deployable systems.

By End-Use

Consumer electronics manufacturers dominated the waterproof circular USB connectors market in 2024 with a share of 31.4%, due to the growing requirement for rugged and sealed connectivity solutions in smartphones, tablets, wearable devices and portable gadgets. Automotive OEMs are expected to increase at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2032 due to the growing number of electronic systems integrated into EVs, infotainment systems, ADAS modules, and on-board diagnostics.

Regional Insights:

Waterproof circular USB connectors are mainly driven by demand in industrial automation, military-grade electronics, and consumer devices, making North America a significant global market.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a 37.4% share of the waterproof circular USB connectors market in 2024 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 6.06% from 2025 to 2032. Strong electronics manufacturing base, growing industrialization, and high demand for rugged industrial electronics have positioned this region as the global leader.

Recent News:

In April 2025, TE Connectivity highlighted its new IPX8-rated waterproof USB Type C connector, ideal for harsh environments and capable of operating 1.5 m underwater.

In 2024, Samtec showcases its IP67/IP68-rated AccliMate™ sealed circular USB cable assemblies with threaded connections supporting USB 2.0 and USB C.

