2025 China-S Korea (Yancheng) Industrial Park Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum Opens New Pathways for Bilateral Cooperation

YANCHENG, China, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 China-South Korea (Yancheng) Industrial Park Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum was held on November 21 in the Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, bringing together over 300 representatives from government departments and industry associations of both countries. Attendees gathered to explore new prospects for economic cooperation and low-carbon development, paving the way for openness and mutual benefit.

Since 2019, the zone has hosted numerous bilateral economic and trade exchange events, collectively generating over 9 billion U.S. dollars in transaction value. These gatherings have established a high-level international platform that deepens subnational cooperation and spawns new growth drivers for bilateral trade. This year's forum yielded a range of practical outcomes, setting the stage for a new chapter in China-South Korea economic relations.

Leveraging national-level platforms including the China-South Korea (Yancheng) Industrial Park, the Comprehensive Bonded Area, and the National Cross-Border E-Commerce Pilot Zone, the Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone has established high-capacity industrial carriers such as the China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone Linked Innovation Zone. Together, these platforms have helped build a distribution hub for Korean products entering China and a gateway for Jiangsu's specialty goods going global, significantly enhancing its profile in bilateral cooperation.

To date, the development zone has attracted nearly 400 Korean-invested enterprises, including Kia, SK, and Mobis, as well as 15 Fortune Global 500 companies, with total investment exceeding 13 billion U.S. dollars. It has grown into an important economic and trade hub in the Yangtze River Delta, facilitating regional integration with South Korea and boosting global connectivity.

Currently, the development zone is committed to building its Korean-inspired brand, positioning itself as a primary destination for China-South Korea industrial cooperation, an innovation hub for bilateral scientific and technological collaboration, a leading tourism destination for Korean visitors to China, and a top choice for Korean-style wellness and medical aesthetics.

Functional facilities such as the China-ROK International Block, China-South Korea Cultural Lounge, China-South Korea Business Hub, and China-South Korea Guesthouse have already been established. Today, Korean cultural elements can be found throughout the zone, where the fusion of K-style and Yancheng charm has become a distinctive hallmark of its open, cooperative identity.

