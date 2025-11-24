|Company announcement no. 52 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 47
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 47:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|15,439,475
|249.3755
|3,850,227,432
|17 November 2025
|110,000
|293.7946
|32,317,406
|18 November 2025
|100,000
|286.7733
|28,677,330
|19 November 2025
|192,113
|285.2324
|54,796,852
|20 November 2025
|40,000
|288.2898
|11,531,592
|21 November 2025
|150,000
|285.7806
|42,867,090
|Total accumulated over week 47
|592,113
|287.4287
|170,190,270
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|16,031,588
|250.7810
|4,020,417,702
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.920% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
