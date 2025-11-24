Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 47

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

 


Company announcement no. 52 2025

Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



24 November 2025



Page 1 of 1





Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 47



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 47:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement15,439,475249.37553,850,227,432
17 November 2025110,000293.794632,317,406
18 November 2025100,000286.773328,677,330
19 November 2025192,113285.232454,796,852
20 November 202540,000288.289811,531,592
21 November 2025150,000285.780642,867,090
Total accumulated over week 47592,113287.4287170,190,270
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme16,031,588250.78104,020,417,702




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.920% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company announcement UK Weekly SBB announcement

Recommended Reading