Canada Embedded Finance Business Report 2025-2030: Future $16.74 Billion Market Expands as Neo, KOHO, and Walnut Drive Growth Through Retail Partnerships, Integrated Payments, and Embedded Insurance

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance market in Canada is expected to grow by 7.5% on an annual basis to reach US$13.54 billion by 2025. The embedded finance market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$12.60 billion to approximately US$16.74 billion.





Canada's embedded finance ecosystem is shaped by a cautious but deliberate push toward strategic integrations rather than high-intensity disruption. The market is currently led by a mix of fintech specialists and infrastructure players, with embedded offerings embedded within retail, insurance, and payments platforms. Regulatory progress especially open banking will be the key variable influencing competitive expansion over the next 2-4 years. As a result, the landscape will evolve toward ecosystem-based competition, where players win by deepening vertical presence and building compliant, partnership-driven growth models.



The evolution of embedded finance in Canada is defined by its pragmatic and sector-specific trajectory. Rather than high-volume disruption, the market is growing through targeted integrations that align with Canada's regulatory environment, consumer behavior, and institutional structure. Over the next 2-4 years, growth will be driven by SME platforms, evolving retail credit models, platform-distributed insurance, and embedded payments infrastructure while structural challenges in BaaS and regulatory standardization will shape the pace and scale of innovation.

Competitive Intensity Remains Moderate Amid Regulatory Conservatism and Banking Concentration

Canada's embedded finance market remains moderately competitive, with activity concentrated among a few digital-first players and incumbent institutions experimenting with limited-scope partnerships. Unlike markets like the U.S. or Brazil, Canada's banking sector is highly consolidated dominated by the Big Six banks which has slowed widespread adoption of embedded finance via non-bank challengers.

The competitive intensity is shaped not by volume of players, but by the strategic focus on sector-specific use cases (e.g., SME finance, insurance, payments). Embedded finance models are typically offered via partnerships with Schedule I or Schedule II banks, and full-stack disruptors remain rare due to licensing hurdles and the absence of a sandbox-style regulatory environment.

While intensity will grow gradually, it is likely to do so through structured collaborations, especially with fintechs and credit unions seeking to distribute financial services through third-party platforms rather than disrupt incumbents.

Key Players Span Fintechs, Challenger Banks, and Infrastructure Providers

Neo has emerged as a key player by offering branded embedded products such as cashback credit cards, high-interest savings, and mortgages through partnerships with retailers like Hudson's Bay and affiliates like Concentra Bank. Its embedded model is focused on distribution through retail and lifestyle platforms.

KOHO offers a prepaid Visa card with budgeting and spending tools, and has expanded into early wage access and savings accounts. While not a BaaS provider per se, KOHO's embedded-like offerings operate via integrations with Mastercard and Peoples Trust, enabling distribution through partner platforms.

Walnut offers subscription-based life insurance embedded within Neo Financial and other platforms. Its positioning is unique in targeting non-traditional insurance channels.

Financial Services Are Being Embedded into Small Business Platforms

Embedded finance is increasingly integrated into platforms serving Canadian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly in accounting, invoicing, and payroll. Companies like Wagepoint (payroll software) and FreshBooks (accounting software) are incorporating payments, lending, and cash flow services directly into their platforms. These integrations reduce friction for time-strapped businesses, enabling seamless access to capital and financial tools within day-to-day workflows.

Canada has over 1.2 million employer businesses, with 98% classified as SMEs, many of which lack dedicated finance teams. As fintechs and SaaS providers deepen their customer engagement, embedding financial services provides a path to monetization while improving customer retention. For instance, FreshBooks has partnered with FundThrough to offer invoice factoring, addressing liquidity needs within the invoicing cycle.

SME-focused embedded finance is expected to expand through deeper vertical integrations and bank-fintech collaborations. With government grants encouraging digital adoption (e.g., Canada Digital Adoption Program), demand for consolidated business platforms will increase. This trend will likely intensify as traditional banks partner with SaaS providers to maintain relevance among small business clients.

Retail Checkout Financing Is Expanding Beyond BNPL into Full-Fledged Credit Ecosystems

Embedded lending at the retail point of sale is transitioning from simple Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) models toward more complex credit and loyalty ecosystems. Retailers like Indigo and Hudson's Bay have partnered with fintechs such as Affirm and Klarna to offer installment options, but are now exploring broader financial services tied to consumer rewards and digital wallets.

Canada's retail e-commerce market has rebounded post-pandemic, crossing CAD 80 billion in 2024 (StatCan). As interest rate volatility impacts credit card usage, consumers are seeking flexible, transparent credit at checkout. Retailers, in turn, are embedding finance to drive conversion and improve customer lifetime value, while adapting to competition from U.S. cross-border platforms that offer embedded credit.

BNPL will become just one component of larger embedded credit ecosystems that include branded wallets, store cards, and loyalty-linked finance. While regulatory scrutiny on lending transparency may increase, this trend is expected to stabilize and formalize, with partnerships expanding beyond major retailers into mid-market and omnichannel merchants.

Embedded Payments Are Scaling Through Retail, Transit, and Government Use Cases

Canada is seeing significant growth in embedded payments across transit, retail, and public services, where financial functions are being built into user experiences rather than separate checkout or billing flows. For example, the PRESTO card system in Ontario is enabling direct fare payments via contactless credit cards or mobile wallets without the need for separate top-ups.

Canada's high contactless penetration over 80% of all point-of-sale transactions combined with Interac's real-time capabilities, has enabled broad-based support for embedded payments. Government-led digital initiatives, such as open banking consultations and public sector digitization, are also nudging institutions toward payment integration.

Embedded payments will stabilize as a default infrastructure layer, not a competitive differentiator. Growth will be seen in real-time disbursements (e.g., government benefits), mobility-as-a-service payments, and retail subscriptions. However, further acceleration will depend on the regulatory outcomes of Canada's open banking framework rollout expected in 2025.

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Is Emerging, but Licensing and Risk Management Hurdles Persist

Banking-as-a-Service in Canada is still nascent but evolving, with select fintechs offering white-labeled financial infrastructure for non-financial brands. Neo Financial, for instance, offers branded savings accounts and credit products to partners via its partnerships with Concentra Bank and ATB Financial.

The demand for branded financial experiences from non-bank platforms has risen, especially in sectors like retail, travel, and real estate. However, regulatory caution from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and provincial regulators has slowed broader BaaS rollouts. Risk-sharing and operational compliance remain top concerns, especially in light of global BaaS scrutiny.

BaaS is likely to evolve slowly with institutional backing and limited-scope licenses rather than full-scale disruptors. Expect controlled experimentation, particularly with credit unions and challenger banks, as the market tests how embedded banking can scale in a risk-conscious environment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Canada

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iiswfw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment