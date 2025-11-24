Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Research Report 2025-2035 | Growth Accelerates on Rising Cancer Awareness and Advances in Molecular Testing and Targeted Therapies

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare NRG1 Fusion Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare NRG1 fusion market is expected to witness substantial growth, expanding significantly from 2024 and projected to register a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2035. This growth is mainly attributed to increasing awareness about NRG1 fusions and their link to various cancers, particularly pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC). Additionally, advancements in molecular testing, targeted therapies, and the development of novel drug candidates are driving the market forward.



NRG1 fusion is a rare genetic alteration that can result in oncogenic signalling pathways, driving the development of malignancies. This mutation is typically seen in cancers that are resistant to conventional therapies, making it a high-priority target for therapeutic intervention. The growing focus on precision medicine and targeted treatments aimed at NRG1 fusion-positive tumours is expected to propel the global rare NRG1 fusion market in the coming years.



The introduction of new molecular-targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates, is expected to revolutionize the treatment options available for patients with NRG1 fusion-related cancers.



North America is poised to dominate the global rare NRG1 fusion market, driven by strong research infrastructure, higher healthcare investments, and increasing patient awareness. Europe, with its advanced healthcare systems and growing focus on molecular oncology, will contribute significantly to the market's expansion. In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is anticipated to grow rapidly, supported by an increase in cancer diagnosis, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of personalized medicine approaches.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The global rare NRG1 fusion market is undergoing a shift toward molecular-targeted therapies, which present significant innovation opportunities. This report offers valuable insights into product development strategies, helping companies identify gaps in the market for novel treatments targeting NRG1 fusions. Companies can explore opportunities to develop next-generation therapies and improve patient outcomes through personalized treatments.



Competitive Strategy: To stay competitive in the global rare NRG1 fusion market, companies should focus on enhancing the efficacy and safety profiles of existing treatments, expanding their drug portfolios with new candidates, and exploring collaborations with academic institutions and research organizations. Developing strategic partnerships for clinical trials and leveraging genomic databases to identify new therapeutic targets will be key to gaining a competitive edge in this emerging market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in this report are based on extensive research and inputs from primary experts, analysing company coverage, product portfolios, and market penetration. The leading players in the global rare NRG1 fusion market include biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions that are pioneering novel treatments for this rare and complex cancer mutation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing incidence of NRG1 fusion-positive cancers, particularly in rare tumour types, is driving the demand for targeted therapies

The development of innovative treatments is enhancing treatment options, fuelling market growth

Ongoing R&D efforts to identify new therapeutic targets and develop advanced treatments are fuelling market growth

Limitations:

Limited availability of drugs approved for NRG1 fusion-positive cancers could hinder treatment access in emerging markets

Some of the key players involved in the global rare NRG1 fusion market are:

Merus N.V.

Hummingbird Bioscience

Elevation Oncology (Concentra Biosciences, LLC.)

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Rare NRG1 Fusion Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of NRG1 Fusion

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Clinical Trials

1.5 Regulatory Landscape Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Rare NRG1 Fusion Market, by Region, $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Rare NRG1 Fusion Market (by Country)

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Rare NRG1 Fusion Market (by Country)

2.2.2.1.1 Germany

2.2.2.1.2 France

2.2.2.1.3 U.K.

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare NRG1 Fusion (by Country)

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.4 Rest-of-the World

2.4.1 Market Dynamics

2.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global Rare NRG1 Fusion Market-Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

3.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Target Customers

3.2.4 Key Personnel

3.2.5 Analyst View



4. Research Methodology

