24 November 2025

Announcement no. 27

BioPorto A/S raises approximately DKK 43 million in new capital round - Change in number of shares and votes

Completion of share capital increase

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, 24 November 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), decided on 13 November 2025, to complete a private placement of 40,438,426 new shares to existing larger shareholders, new institutional and private investors, and to board members and the management team (company announcement no. 25 of 13 November 2025).

Completion of the issue

BioPorto has now received the full subscription amount and the capital increase of a total nominal amount of DKK 40,438,426 has been registered and completed with the Danish Business Authority.

BioPorto’s gross proceeds from the issue will amount to approximately DKK 43 million. The new shares correspond to 8.89 % of BioPorto’s registered share capital prior to the share capital increase.

Admission to trading and official listing

The new shares have the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares carry the right to receive dividends from the time the share capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will as soon as possible be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN code (DK0011048619).

Share capital and votes

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, BioPorto’s nominal share capital amounts to DKK 495,108,887, consisting of 495,108,887 shares of nominally DKK 1.00 equivalent to 495,108,887 votes. BioPorto’s Articles of Association have been updated accordingly and are available on the Company’s website.

Investor Relations Contacts

Niels Høy Nielsen, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 45290000

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients’ lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem. The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and management of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKI™ (NGAL) in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

