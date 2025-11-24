Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 47 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 1,250,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 32,070,000 as detailed below

Date Time Purchased Shares Share Price Purchase Price Own Shares after Transaction 17.11.2025 14:57:25 67.803 25,80 1.749.317 17.952.390 17.11.2025 15:02:19 245.503 25,80 6.333.977 18.197.893 17.11.2025 15:15:38 5.000 25,80 129.000 18.202.893 17.11.2025 15:15:46 5.000 25,80 129.000 18.207.893 17.11.2025 15:15:51 5.000 25,80 129.000 18.212.893 17.11.2025 15:16:15 21.694 25,80 559.705 18.234.587 19.11.2025 11:53:16 300.000 26,00 7.800.000 18.534.587 20.11.2025 09:59:04 199.047 25,60 5.095.603 18.733.634 20.11.2025 10:29:06 2.674 25,60 68.454 18.736.308 20.11.2025 10:29:07 2.674 25,60 68.454 18.738.982 20.11.2025 11:36:33 2.674 25,60 68.454 18.741.656 20.11.2025 11:36:33 2.674 25,60 68.454 18.744.330 20.11.2025 13:00:19 90.257 25,60 2.310.579 18.834.587 21.11.2025 11:19:50 295.587 25,20 7.448.792 19.130.174 21.11.2025 11:20:23 4.413 25,20 111.208 19.134.587 1.250.000 32.070.000

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 28 October 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 17,884,587 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 19,134,587 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.76% of the company’s total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 5,182,383 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.48% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 128,702,383.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is