PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 November 2025

PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Transaction

The Company announces that it has been notified that on 21 November 2025, Jo Toolan, PDMR, sold 2,948 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) at a price of 514 pence per share.

The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary        
+44 (0)07701061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJo Toolan
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93

b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares

c)Prices and volumesSale
  • Price: £5.14
  • Volume: 2,948
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction21 November 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon



