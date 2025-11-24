PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 November 2025
PayPoint Plc
(the "Company")
Director / PDMR Transaction
The Company announces that it has been notified that on 21 November 2025, Jo Toolan, PDMR, sold 2,948 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (‘’Ordinary Shares’’) at a price of 514 pence per share.
The notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jo Toolan
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Sale
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 November 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London