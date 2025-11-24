Policy Centre Gives Voice to UK SMEs

LONDON , Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new, independent Policy Centre, has been established to give the UK’s vast network of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in manufacturing and engineering a unified, influential voice in the corridors of power.

More than 325,000 SMEs, in the engineering and manufacturing sectors, often supply chain businesses, are the backbone of the UK economy, driving innovation, job creation, and growth. Yet their experiences and insights have too often been overlooked in national policy discussions.

The Policy Centre for Supply Chain and SME’s, Powered by Enginuity, the former Sector Skills Council, has been created to change that acting as a convener of industry leaders, sector bodies, policymakers, and government, ensuring that the realities facing British SMEs are not just heard, but drive meaningful change at the very highest level.

The Centre’s mission is to engage SMEs directly, to unify and amplify their voices as an independent arbiter that brings together industry, industry bodies, policy organisations and government to collaborate on the skills and policy priorities that drive growth and support a thriving and resilient supply chain.

Ahead of the budget, Ann Watson, CEO of Enginuity, said: “SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK economy yet often fail to be heard by those making policy in key areas at the heart of government – and those honing policy need to listen.

“Effective government policy depends on meaningful engagement with the people and organisations whose insights and experience are essential to its success. SMEs are huge in number but that can mean that they can be difficult to identify and engage and their individual voices lacks unification, amplification and clarity.

“This is where Enginuity’s Policy Centre can really come in to its, own creating the epicentre between SMEs, Government and others, ensuring that positive and productive engagement and dialogue takes place.”

The Policy Centre will work as a constructive ally and critical friend to the UK Government, supporting efforts to future-proof British manufacturing and engineering. By advocating for policies and skills development that reflect the real-world needs of SMEs, the Centre aims to help create a thriving, resilient industrial base that underpins the UK’s growth ambitions.

Through advocacy, campaigns, and direct engagement, SMEs will have new opportunities to influence decision-makers and see their input translated into tangible outcomes. The Centre will also provide clear guidance to help businesses navigate policy changes and contribute to evidence-led dialogue.

This is a pivotal moment for UK manufacturing and engineering. With the launch of the Policy Centre, SMEs now have a powerful, united voice at the top table—ensuring their perspectives shape the future of British industry.

Ann Watson added: “By gathering robust data, conducting research, and fostering honest dialogue, the Policy Centre will provide evidence-based recommendations to shape policies that strengthen SMEs and reinforce the UK supply chain. We are here to do what’s right for SME’s and the supply chain-giving them a platform and the influence they deserve.

“Our approach is collaborative and impact driven. We believe that by bringing together industry, sector networks, membership organisations, and large employers, we can align priorities, amplify influence, and tackle the sector’s most pressing challenges together.”

What is the sector saying about us?

Mike Reader, Labour MP for Northampton South, said:

“Congratulations to Enginuity for setting up the Policy Centre – it’s a big step forward, and I’m proud to be part of that journey with you.

“I’m so pleased to see the Policy Centre is being launched to give SME’s a voice in how we develop the skills agenda and opportunities within our industry. Quite often SME’s don’t have that seat at the top table, the Policy Centre is going to provide that route to engage with government and make sure that the policies and outcomes delivered meet the broad SME needs.”

Viki Bell, Chief Executive, CEA (Construction Equipment Association), said:

“The Policy Centre offers a welcome focus on the real pressures facing smaller manufacturers. Skills and supply-chain challenges continue to affect many of our members and having a clearer evidence base helps move the national conversation in a more practical direction. The construction equipment sector relies on a skilled and resilient supply chain, and this launch is a positive step towards ensuring SME experience is properly reflected in policy.”

Andrea Wilson, Managing Director of Hone-All Precision Ltd, said:

“For over 30 years, the needs of UK manufacturing SMEs have not been heard by Government and as a result, we have a skills system that doesn’t serve us, a support system that doesn’t sustain us, and a regulatory environment that stifles our potential.

“SMEs represent over 99% of all UK manufacturing companies. We are the backbone of British industry and the lifeblood of the economy. We need a voice shouting for what we need. More than that, we deserve a voice willing to challenge what was, create what can be, and really drive positive change for us, our people and our businesses.”

Dr Florian Kamelger, CEO of Cosworth, said:

“We need a very focused direct line to Government to address our needs, concerns and and skills. The Policy Centre gives us this access.

