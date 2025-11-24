Finland Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: AI Adoption, Sustainability Leadership, Strong Cloud Connectivity, and Expanding Submarine Cable Infrastructure

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Finland data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.19% from 2024 to 2030

The report provides an analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and overall prospects for the Finland data center colocation market. It examines the competitive landscape, including industry share of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. In addition, the report details the vendor landscape for both existing and upcoming colocation providers, profiling each by their number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center locations.

Helsinki continues to be Finland's hub for data centers, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities and dedicated cloud regions. There are 13 existing and 4 upcoming data centers in the city. Also, the country has the FDCA (Finnish Data Center Association), founded in 2014, that provides the ecosystem for cloud & data center businesses in Finland. They collaborate with national and regional stakeholders, including Business Finland, local municipalities, and utility providers, to develop attractive investment opportunities and ready-to-build sites.



The Finland data center colocation market has around 22 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024, and this number will increase over time, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country. Furthermore, the data center ecosystem of Finland is expanding beyond Helsinki, with significant investments from prominent colocation providers in cities such as Espoo, Tampere, Oulu, Vantaa, and Lahti. For instance, QTS Realty Trust planned a 450MW, AI-ready data center in Forssa. There are a total of 9 existing and 23 upcoming data centers in these locations.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Finland.

The study of the existing Finland data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Finland by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Finland.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Finland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 22

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 27

Coverage: 8 Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Finland

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Finland by 2030?

What factors are driving the Finland data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the Finnish data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Finland?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $152 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1610 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.1% Regions Covered Finland

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Finland

Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Finland

Sustainability Status in Finland

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Finland

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

atNorth

Verne

Equinix

Telia

Elisa

Borealis Data Center

Others

New Operators

Polarnode

FCDC Corp

XTX Markets

ARCEM

DayOne

Asia Pacific Land

DAMAC Digital

Amptank & Greensky Energy

Others



