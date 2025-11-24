APAC Coding and Marking Ink Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Hitachi, Domino, Videojet, Kao Advanced Printing Solutions, ITW Diagraph, Control Print, Markem-Imaje, and Matthews

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Coding and Marking Ink Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



APAC Coding and Marking Ink Market to reach $895.9 million by 2030 from $599.86 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.91%

The Asia-Pacific coding & marking inks market is highly fragmented, with several local and international players. Videojet Technologies, Markem-Imaje, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Kao Advanced Printing Solutions, ITW Diagraph, and Control Print are some of the key players; furthermore, the market comprises domestic manufacturers specialized in manufacturing coding and marking ink based on local demands and regulations.





These companies have established themselves as leading players in the market, accounting for strong brand recognition, a wide range of products, extensive distribution networks, and a network of subsidiaries. Companies compete on product quality, innovation, customer service, and price to gain market share and differentiate themselves from competitors.

APAC CODING & MARKING INK MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



China dominates and holds the largest share of the Asia-Pacific coding and marking inks market. The market represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving segments within the Asia Pacific region, driven by robust manufacturing growth, technological advancements, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.



The market has experienced significant expansion; this is in addition to China's transformation from a manufacturing supplier to a manufacturing powerhouse under the "Made in China 2025" strategic initiative.



China's electronic information manufacturing sector, a key driver of the coding and marking ink demand, has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the value-added industrial output of the major companies in the electronic information manufacturing sector rose by around 11% year-on-year during the first five months of 2025.



The Japan coding & marking inks market is poised for steady expansion, supported by stringent regulatory requirements for product traceability, the rising adoption of automated production lines, and growing demand across key end-user industries.



Japan's growth is driven by technological advancements and the expanding application of industrial technologies. The country is renowned for its cutting-edge manufacturing sector, particularly in high-tech fields such as automotive, electronics, and robotics. As industrial production continues to rise, the demand for coding and marking systems used in these industries will increase.



IMPACT OF TARIFF



The impact of the tariff on coding & marking will be moderate. The tariff war affects the cost of pigments, dyes, and solvents, key raw materials for inks. While local sourcing mitigates some risks, manufacturers reliant on imports face higher input costs, supply chain disruptions, and reduced pricing flexibility. This exerts moderate pressure on production costs and competitiveness across the regional market.



APAC CODING & MARKING INK MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements and Ink Innovations in the Industry



The coding & marking industry is growing rapidly with advances in technology, improving efficiency, and accuracy across sectors. Improvements in printhead technology and ink formulations have enhanced print speed, quality, and durability, ensuring that markings remain clear throughout the lifecycle of a product.



Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Inks and Sustainable Printing



The increasing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging and label printing practices is one of the key trends in the coding and marking ink market. As environmental concerns continue to rise, consumers and regulatory bodies push for more eco-friendly solutions throughout the supply chain. Water-based and UV-curable inks continue to gain popularity as possible alternatives owing to their reduced environmental impact and better safety standards.



Growing Application of Coding & Marking Inks across Various End Users



Coding and marking inks witnessed a surge in use across the Asia-Pacific. This is primarily due to rising demand from key industries like F&B, healthcare, electronics, and automotive. These sectors are increasingly relying on coding and marking systems to meet crucial needs, including ensuring product traceability, meeting regulatory requirements, protecting consumer safety, and combating product duplication.



Stringent Regulatory Compliance & Increasing Need for Traceability



In the Asia-Pacific, the push for stricter regulatory compliance has emerged as one of the most critical factors shaping the coding and marking ink industry. Recently, regulatory bodies across the Asia-Pacific have introduced stringent labeling guidelines to elevate consumer safety, ensure traceability, and promote informed decision-making.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Increasing Prominence of Laser Printing Technology



The growing prominence of laser printing technology in coding and marking is poised to negatively impact the growth of the coding & marking ink market, especially in APAC, as industrial sectors increasingly shift toward laser solutions that do not require ink or solvents.



As more manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific adopt laser marking for high-precision and traceability needs, demand for coding inks drops, since lasers do not require consumables for each mark, unlike inkjet or thermal transfer printers.



APAC CODING & MARKING INK MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The Asia-Pacific coding and marking inks market by product type is segmented into solvent-based inks, water-based inks, oil-based inks, and other inks. The solvent-based inks segment accounted for the largest market share of over 50%. The solvent-based inks market plays a crucial role in modern manufacturing and packaging industries.



INSIGHT BY END USERS



Based on the end users, in 2024, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific coding & marking ink market share. The industry is expanding rapidly, driven by high volumes but constrained by low margins. In this competitive environment, manufacturers and contract packers are under pressure to reduce production costs and enhance operational efficiency.



Similarly, the confectionery sector faces its own set of challenges, most notably, the need for fast-drying, taint-free inks that can support high-speed production lines. Across the F&B industry, coding and marking inks have become essential for maintaining traceability, compliance, and branding.



INSIGHT BY TECHNOLOGY



By technology, the CIJ technology segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. CIJ technology is among the most widely adopted solutions in the coding and marking industry. It is a non-contact printing method that continuously generates ink droplets from a high-pressure pump, directing them through a nozzle to mark substrates such as plastics, metals, and paper.



INSIGHT BY COLORENT

The Asia-Pacific coding and marking inks market by colorant is categorized into dyes and pigments. Dye-based colorants at present dominate the APAC coding and marking ink market. Dye-based colorants are transparent and generally offer lower resistance to light and heat. As such, these inks are best suited for applications where products remain indoors and are not exposed to harsh environmental conditions.



One key advantage of dye colorants is their ease of use; they do not require stirring or shaking, making them highly compatible with inkjet coding systems. In addition, dye-based inks are more cost-effective, making them a preferred option in many cases where high durability is not critical.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Asia-Pacific coding & marking inks market?

What is the growth rate of the APAC coding & marking inks market?

What are the key drivers of the Asia-Pacific coding & marking inks market?

Who are the major players in the Asia-Pacific coding & marking inks market?

Which region dominates the Asia-Pacific coding & marking inks market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $599.86 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $895.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Market Opportunities & Trends

Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Inks and Sustainable Printing

Technological Advancements & Ink Innovations in the Industry

Rising Popularity of Tradeshows, Exhibitions, and Industry Events

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Application of Coding & Marking Inks Across Various End-users

Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging in the Region

Stringent Regulatory Compliance & Increasing Need for Traceability

Market Restraints

High Cost of Coding & Marking Solutions

Increasing Prominence of Laser Printing Technology

Skilled Labor Shortage in the Coding & Marking Industry

Key Company Profiles

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems (HIES)

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Videojet Technologies

Kao Advanced Printing Solutions (APS)

ITW Diagraph

Control Print Limited

Markem-Imaje

Matthews Marking Systems

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Anser Coding Inc.

Cyklop

Linx Printing Technologies

Leibinger Group

Willita Ink Jet (Wuhan) Technology Co., Ltd/

Zanasi

Macsa ID

Kishu Giken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

UNITED BARCODE SYSTEMS (UBS)

RN Mark Inc.

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Squid Ink

Splashjet Inkjet Ink Private Limited

MapleJet

HSA Systems A/S

Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment Co., Ltd.

Jet Inks Pvt. Ltd.

Mylan Group

Tronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhmxu6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment