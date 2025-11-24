Industrial Sectional Door Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $2.75 Billion by 2030, Driven by Hormann, ASSA ABLOY, KONE, Griffon, Sanwa, and StellaGroup Leading

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Sectional Door Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial sectional doors market is expected to reach a value of $2.75 billion by 2030 from $2.19 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.90%

The global industrial sectional doors market is fragmented, with the top five players collectively accounting for only approximately 15% of total market revenue. This low level of concentration highlights the presence of numerous regional and national manufacturers across North America, Europe, and APAC, each serving localized demand with varying degrees of specialization and technological sophistication.





Furthermore, technology integration is a key differentiator in the global industrial sectional doors market as players adopt sensor-based automation, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth control systems, and IoT-enabled predictive maintenance capabilities. Product development is also driven by application-specific demands, such as wind-load resistance for coastal manufacturing units, rapid open-close mechanisms for cold chain logistics, and burglary resistance for high-security industrial environments.

The APAC region represents the dominant share in the global industrial sectional doors market, with a market share of over 37% in 2024. The region is anticipated to maintain the highest absolute market size, supported by rapid industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and sustained investment in logistics and warehousing facilities, achieving a CAGR of 4.04% over the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid expansion of manufacturing and logistics sectors in countries such as China, Japan, and India is generating consistent demand for industrial sectional doors to support operational efficiency and facility security.



Europe stands as the second-largest region in the global industrial sectional doors market. The region's growth trajectory, marked by a CAGR of more than 3.95%, is primarily attributed to the modernization of industrial facilities, regulatory-driven adoption of energy-efficient door solutions, and the replacement demand in mature economies.



The North American industrial sectional doors market exhibits stable growth prospects. The market expansion is underpinned by the steady recovery of manufacturing, sustained demand from the e-commerce sector, and growing investment in automated and smart door solutions for industrial buildings.



Latin America's industrial sectional doors market, while smaller in absolute value compared to APAC, Europe, and North America, is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions in the market. The growth is supported by rising industrialization, expansion of distribution networks, and infrastructure upgrades across key economies in the region.



The Middle East and Africa industrial sectional doors market remains the smallest regional market in absolute terms, with values projected to surpass more than 66 million in 2030. The region benefits from growing investment in industrial parks, logistics hubs, and construction projects, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Moreover, expansion of industrial infrastructure linked to national diversification programs such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Operation 300bn is driving demand for sectional doors in new manufacturing and logistics facilities.

IMPACT OF TARIFF



The impact of the tariff on the industrial sectional doors market will be moderate. The tariff war affects the cost of steel, aluminum, and insulation panels, key raw materials for sectional doors. While local sourcing mitigates some risks, manufacturers reliant on imports face higher input costs, supply chain disruptions, and reduced pricing flexibility. This exerts moderate pressure on production costs and competitiveness across global and regional markets.



INDUSTRIAL SECTIONAL DOORS MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise In Automation



The industrial sectional doors market is undergoing a structural shift toward intelligent, automation-ready systems that integrate with broader facility management and Industry 4.0 infrastructure, as reflected in deployments such as ASSA ABLOY's OH1142P Dual Drive at Fradley Park's logistics hub in 2025, enabling synchronized, IoT-connected operations that enhance process control, compliance integration, and operational efficiency in high-throughput environments.



Increasing Demand for Sustainable Doors



The industrial sectional doors market is increasingly characterized by the integration of insulated, recyclable, and energy-efficient designs that align with regulatory frameworks such as the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and sustainability-linked procurement policies, reflecting a shift toward solutions that enable thermal efficiency, emissions reduction, and lifecycle material recovery in industrial infrastructure.



Growing Mergers & Acquisitions



The recent series of mergers and acquisitions in the global industrial sectional doors market indicates a clear shift toward consolidation, with global manufacturers focusing on vertical integration and international expansion, while regional players prioritize service network enlargement and market penetration. This trend is expected to intensify competition, streamline supply chains, and reshape market structures in both developed and emerging economies.



Growing Industrial Sector



The recovery and diversification of global industrial output, spanning sectors from manufacturing and renewable energy to data infrastructure and pharmaceuticals, is reinforcing demand for industrial sectional doors engineered for high-cycle durability, airtight thermal control, and sector-specific compliance, supporting infrastructure upgrades in both new and expanded facilities.



Growth In E-commerce Warehousing Infrastructure



Expansion of e-commerce-driven warehousing, encompassing high-capacity fulfillment centers, localized hubs, urban multi-story facilities, and retrofitted commercial spaces, is intensifying demand for industrial sectional doors designed for high-cycle operation, environmental control, and integration with automated material handling systems across diverse regulatory and climatic contexts.



Growth In Construction



Expanding construction activity across diverse geographies, driven by infrastructure creation, resilience retrofitting, and sustainability compliance, is sustaining structural demand for industrial sectional doors in logistics, transport-linked, and production facilities, as seen in applications from China's Belt and Road logistics hubs to the UK's adaptive reuse of industrial assets.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Supply Chain Challenges



Persistent supply chain disruptions, driven by raw material shortages, geopolitical tensions, and logistics network fragmentation, are constraining production scalability in the industrial sectional doors market, leading to order backlogs, delayed project execution, and cost escalation despite rising demand from logistics, manufacturing, and cold storage sectors.



Common Problems in Industrial Sectional Door



Recurring mechanical and electrical failures, coupled with accelerated component wear and high repair-to-replacement cost ratios, are limiting the long-term operational viability of industrial sectional doors, leading to increased maintenance burdens, workflow disruptions, and reduced compliance alignment in controlled industrial environments.



Shortage of Workforce



Persistent skilled labor shortages across manufacturing and installation functions are constraining production capacity, extending project timelines, and increasing operational costs in the industrial sectional doors market, limiting the sector's ability to scale in alignment with demand from logistics, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



