South Africa Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2030: Market Revenue & Forecasts, Existing and Upcoming Facilities, Retail and Wholesale Colocation Revenue

The South Africa Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 410 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 843 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.76%.



South Africa has around 69 operational colocation data centers, as of December 2024, and this number will increase over a period, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.





Johannesburg continues to be South Africa's hub for data center, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities and dedicated cloud regions. There are 15 existing and 6 upcoming data centers in the city.



The data center ecosystem of South Africa is expanding beyond Johannesburg, with significant investments from prominent colocation providers in cities such as Cape Town, Durban, and Centurion. For instance, Africa Data Centres planned a 20 MW, AI-ready data center in Cape Town.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $410 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $843 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered South Africa



