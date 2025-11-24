New Insights from Vividata: How Canadians Shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday

– Seven in ten shoppers seek special offers as deals, reviews and online discovery shape buying decisions –

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new snapshot from Vividata’s SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer (Fall 2025) shows how Canadians continue to reshape their shopping habits around Black Friday and Cyber Monday blending digital discovery, second-hand buying, and strong value-seeking behaviour into a modern, highly intentional shopping approach.

“Canadians aren’t just bargain-hunting they’re reshaping how they shop,” said Pat Pellegrini, President & CEO, Vividata. “They’re blending social discovery, trusted recommendations, online convenience, and resale options into a single decision-making process. It’s a much more intentional, experience-driven retail journey than we’ve seen in the past.”

Shopping is social — and always on

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers are turning to a mix of digital and in-person cues to inform their decisions. Social discovery plays a major role in the season, with nearly five million Canadians relying on social media to find out about new brands and products.

37 percent discover new brands on social media (Gen Z = 43 percent and Millennials = 45 percent)

44 percent rely on word-of-mouth recommendations

35 percent discover through in-store browsing

14 percent say influencers shape their decisions (Gen Z = 19 percent and Millennials = 18 percent)

21 percent say celebrities influence what they buy

“Canadians are now treating shopping like content,” said Anil Rege, Fractional Chief Marketing Officer at Vividata. “They move from inspiration to purchase quickly often in the same moment and expect brands to show up with experiences that feel credible, relevant, and easy to act on.

“The shape of the today's path to purchase has moved from a straight line to an infinity loop. The brands that win this Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be the ones who show up where consumers are — at every loop of the journey — with messaging that resonates the moment the impulse strikes.”

Smart spending over splurging

Canadians remain highly tactical shoppers, with promotional sensitivity defining their habits:

70 percent always look for special offers

64 percent look for the lowest possible prices

60 percent make sure they use all available sales, coupons, and deals

49 percent will switch from a favourite brand if another is on special

These value-seeking shoppers also index strongly for email coupon use (index 116), reinforcing their highly promotional mindset. Cyber Monday shoppers in particular over-index on email-driven planning, making them 16 percent more likely to use email coupons — a clear signal that email remains a powerful conversion tool during peak shopping periods.

“These behaviours show that Canadians are extremely strategic shoppers,” added Rege. “They’re comparison-shopping, watching for offers, and stretching every dollar and they’re willing to change brands if the value equation shifts.”

Shoppers are also embracing alternative channels to stretch value:

One-third (36 percent) have increased their online shopping frequency

23 percent report greater use of second-hand platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji, and eBay

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers spend an average of $376 online each month — similar to the Canadian average — but direct a larger share of that spend to clothing, footwear, and accessories, linking apparel purchases to self-expression as much as necessity.

Where Canadians are shopping

With respect to online shopping, a diverse mix of global and domestic retailers defines today’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday landscape. The data below are unique visits to the digital property monthly.

Amazon (82 percent)

Temu (57 percent)

Walmart (42 percent) Canadian Tire (29 percent)

Etsy (17 percent)

Shein (15 percent)

The findings are drawn from Vividata’s Fall 2025 SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer, and Vividata’s Fall 2025 SCC/Digital. Canada’s largest syndicated studies of consumer behaviour, based on more than 75,000 respondents nationwide.

