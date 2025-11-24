New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Announces Halborn Audit Start With Phase 6 Already 90% Allocated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered a decisive moment in its launch timeline, confirming that Halborn Security has officially begun auditing the protocol’s lending and borrowing contracts. The announcement comes as Phase 6 of the presale passes 90% allocation, marking a point where development progress and investor participation are accelerating in parallel. With the codebase finalized and handed over for review, the project moves into a new stage of technical validation while the presale approaches its next price increase.





Nearly $19M Raised as Phase 6 Tightens

The Mutuum Finance presale has advanced through multiple pricing tiers since opening at $0.01 in Phase 1, rising to the current $0.035 in Phase 6. The confirmed $0.06 launch price places the current stage at nearly 2x below its listing valuation, while overall growth from the first phase has reached roughly 600%.

The structured token distribution allocates 45.5% of the 4 billion total supply—equivalent to 1.82 billion MUTM—to the presale. More than 800 million tokens have already been sold, contributing to a total raise approaching $19 million and a holder base now exceeding 18,200 participants.

With Phase 6 already over 90% allocated, the remaining supply at this price has become limited as Phase 7 prepares to introduce a 20% increase. Momentum has also been supported by the rollout of card payments, allowing users to buy MUTM directly through the official website. A full guide is available on the project’s X account , simplifying access for users entering the presale late.

Halborn Security Begins Full Contract Review

Following the completion of its internal development cycle, the Mutuum team confirmed that the finalized lending and borrowing contracts have been submitted to Halborn Security for a formal audit. Halborn has now started reviewing the protocol, marking a key security checkpoint before the public testnet release.

The audit focuses on verifying the accuracy, consistency, and resilience of the protocol’s codebase. The team stated that ongoing updates will be issued as the review advances.

This follows Mutuum’s earlier CertiK audit, which provided the project with its first layer of security assurance. A secondary audit from Halborn strengthens the project’s credibility as it approaches deployment.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building and How the Protocol Works

Mutuum Finance is designed as a decentralized ecosystem where users can lend, borrow, and earn interest without releasing custody of their assets. The platform integrates two core systems: pooled liquidity markets and isolated P2P lending environments.

In pooled markets, users deposit assets and receive mtTokens, which represent their position and generate passive yield as borrowers interact with the liquidity. These mtTokens increase in redeemable value over time, making them central to Mutuum’s interest distribution model. They will also serve as staking assets in the safety module, where long-term participants can receive MUTM rewards sourced from protocol revenue.

The P2P layer extends Mutuum’s asset coverage by allowing lending and borrowing arrangements for more volatile tokens that may not fit into the main pools. This dual structure gives users flexibility while protecting core liquidity from high-risk assets.

The team has confirmed that the V1 protocol will go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release will introduce the system’s foundational functions, including mtToken behavior, collateral requirements, borrowing rules, interest rate mechanics, and initial asset support for ETH and USDT.

A clear and public timeline for product release often acts as a confidence driver for early participants. As Mutuum moves closer to its first on-chain deployment, both investor activity and development milestones have aligned, strengthening overall momentum heading into the final presale stages.

Exchange Potential, Beta Release, and Community Incentives

According to the roadmap, Mutuum Finance plans to release a beta version of the platform at the time the token launches. Launching utility alongside token availability may increase the chances of being listed on top-tier exchanges, which typically favor projects that deliver early functionality rather than speculative concepts. This can positively influence visibility, liquidity, and long-term price dynamics.

The project’s ecosystem is further supported by community programs, including a $100,000 MUTM giveaway, where participants can win up to $10,000 in tokens. The Top 50 Holder Leaderboard and the daily 24-hour leaderboard, which grants $500 in MUTM to the top contributor, continue to sustain activity as the presale narrows.

With Phase 6 now 90% allocated, the Halborn audit underway, and the Q4 2025 protocol launch approaching, Mutuum Finance is advancing through several major milestones at once. The presale remains open at its current price for a limited time, with supply tightening as the transition to Phase 7—and its next price increase—comes into view. As development, community growth, and security validation progress in parallel, Mutuum Finance continues to position itself as one of the more active new DeFi projects entering 2025.