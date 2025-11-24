After 50 Years, Demartini Arnott Begins a New Chapter Under Partner Hector Ruiz

SAN BRUNO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After five decades of steady craftsmanship and quiet consistency in the Bay Area’s painting industry, Demartini Arnott Painting is stepping into a new era. Longtime partner Hector Ruiz will now lead the company’s next phase, continuing its legacy of meticulous, quality-driven work that’s become a fixture across the region.

For those who’ve seen the company’s name on job sites from Atherton to San Francisco, the shift marks more than a change in leadership; it’s a generational handoff. Founded over 50 years ago, Demartini Arnott built its reputation through honest work and an almost obsessive focus on detail.

Ruiz, who joined the business over two decades ago, said he intends to “keep what’s made the company trusted while adapting to how people live and build today.” He added, “Our clients expect craftsmanship, not gimmicks. Whether it’s a San Bruno interior painting project or a complex commercial contract, our responsibility is to do the job right and make it last.”

The company, known for professional painting and decorating across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, will also expand its focus on environmentally safer materials. While that’s not a new idea in the industry, Ruiz says it’s overdue for deeper attention.

As the Bay Area continues to grow, Demartini Arnott’s blend of tradition and practicality seems poised to hold its ground. “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” Ruiz said with a small shrug. “Just repaint it properly.”

About Demartini Arnott Painting Co, Inc.

For over 50 years, Demartini Arnott Painting has provided premium home painting services across the Bay Area. The company specializes in residential, commercial, and industrial painting, including Atherton luxury home painters known for their craftsmanship and integrity.

