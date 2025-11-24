Cutoshi Unveils Its Multi-Chain Swap Platform With Instant Fiat On-Ramp Support





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutoshi today announced the official launch of Cutoshi Swap , its new multi-chain trading platform designed to streamline both crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto conversions. The release marks a major milestone for the ecosystem, introducing a unified, wallet-free system that enables users worldwide to swap assets instantly across multiple chains while also accessing fast global fiat on-ramp and off-ramp support.

A Simplified Way to Move Value Across Chains

Cutoshi Swap introduces a privacy-focused design that allows users to perform cross-chain swaps without connecting a wallet. Instead of linking private keys to a platform, users simply select the assets they want to exchange—whether on ETH, BNB, SOL, or other major networks—and complete their trade securely from their preferred wallet.

This approach addresses one of the biggest concerns in decentralized finance: platforms that require wallet connections before allowing even basic interactions. Cutoshi is taking a firm stance on user autonomy, ensuring that people can trade freely and privately while maintaining complete ownership over their assets.

“Our goal was to remove every unnecessary barrier between the user and the blockchain,” a spokesperson for Cutoshi shared. “A decentralized system should not ask for extra permissions or expose personal information. Cutoshi Swap respects that principle fully.”

Exclusive utilities for $CUTO holders will follow soon, including reduced or zero swap fees and prioritized access to upcoming ecosystem features.

Fiat Integration Built for Real-World Adoption

Cutoshi Swap also includes a fully operational fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat feature. Users can buy or sell digital assets instantly using everyday payment methods such as:

Visa

Mastercard

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Revolut

SEPA transfers

And 50+ global fiat currencies



This makes Cutoshi Swap accessible to both experienced traders and newcomers who want to purchase digital assets quickly without relying on centralized exchanges. It also creates a practical on-ramp for new holders entering the broader Cutoshi ecosystem.

According to the project team, this integration is part of a long-term strategy to close the gap between traditional financial systems and emerging decentralized models.

“DeFi should serve everyone, not only those familiar with crypto wallets or exchanges. The fiat system we’ve included brings that vision closer—anyone can enter with just a card or mobile payment app.”

Moving Toward a Seamless Cutoshi Ecosystem

The launch of Cutoshi Swap follows steady ecosystem expansion, including ongoing development of the upcoming Cutoshi Wallet, a multi-chain, non-custodial wallet engineered to work hand-in-hand with the swap platform.

With Cutoshi Swap now active, the ecosystem continues to form a foundation built around:

Wallet-free, privacy-first trading

Multi-chain compatibility

Global fiat accessibility

A community-focused token model

Security, speed, and ease-of-use

Exclusive CUTO holder benefits



Cutoshi’s mission is to set a new standard for simplicity and trust in decentralized finance, especially within the meme-finance category—where real utility and seamless user experiences are often overlooked.

Try Cutoshi Swap Today

Cutoshi Swap is available immediately to users worldwide. Whether someone is buying crypto for the first time or performing high-volume cross-chain swaps, the platform provides a fast, private, and intuitive experience.

Start trading or buying crypto today: CutoshiSwap.com

About Cutoshi

Cutoshi combines meme‑driven community energy with tangible DeFi utilities. Backed by a roadmap focused on user experience, the project aspires to build a comprehensive suite of tools that let anyone—regardless of technical background—participate securely in decentralized finance. Cutoshi’s smart contract has been audited by a leading 3rd party company, making Cutoshi a safe crypto presale.

Learn More & Join the Community

For press or partnership inquiries, please contact Cami Perez

hello@cutoshi.com .



Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

