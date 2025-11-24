Dr. Lingyun Xiang Receives the “Beneficence Award” from the Royal Society of St. George, California Branch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the annual investiture ceremony of the Royal Society of St. George, California Branch, renowned Chinese-American economist and international philanthropic advocate Dr. Lingyun Xiang was honored with the Society’s newly established “Beneficence Award.” The ceremony was presided over by Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell, Chairman and President of the California Branch, who also announced the award and shared event photographs on the Society’s official platform.





The award recognizes Dr. Xiang’s four years of unwavering commitment, volunteer service, and meaningful contributions to the Royal Society of St. George. According to the inscription:

“In recognition of your exceptional beneficence and compassion.

For 4 years, you have given your time and energy to The Royal Society of St. George, and your contributions have profoundly touched the lives of many.”

Princess Karen Cantrell emphasized that the award was created to honor individuals whose selflessness, compassion, and long-term dedication have made a significant impact on the organization’s charitable initiatives and cultural mission.





Four Years of Philanthropic Commitment and International Engagement

Since joining the Royal Society of St. George, Dr. Xiang has been actively involved in advancing the Society’s charitable, cultural, and educational programs. His efforts include supporting community-based charitable projects, facilitating international cultural exchange, promoting cross-border philanthropic cooperation, and advocating for youth education and global engagement.

Princess Cantrell stated during the ceremony:

“Dr. Xiang’s generosity and compassion have touched many lives. He exemplifies the true spirit of service and dedication. This award represents the highest level of recognition for his contributions.”





Dr. Lingyun Xiang: “The Power of Charity Lies in Consistency and Sincerity.”

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Xiang said:

“Charity is not about doing something grand all at once—it is about consistency and sincerity. I am deeply honored to receive this award and will continue supporting charitable work, education initiatives, and cross-cultural understanding.”





About the Beneficence Award

Established in 2025 by the Royal Society of St. George, California Branch

Honors exceptional dedication to charity, compassion, and public service

Recognizes long-term contributors who significantly advance the Society’s mission

Dr. Lingyun Xiang is this year’s recipient









About the Royal Society of St. George

Founded in 1894 during the reign of Queen Victoria, the Royal Society of St. George (RSG) is a historic royal cultural and charitable institution dedicated to promoting English heritage, cultural values, philanthropy, and international understanding.

Royal Background

Granted the Royal Charter in 1902

Supported by successive British monarchs, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III

Headquartered in London with branches across the UK and worldwide

Core Mission

Promote the spirit of St. George—courage, integrity, service, and compassion

Support charitable causes including veterans, children, and community programs

Facilitate cultural diplomacy and global exchange

Strengthen international appreciation of British heritage and values

Global Network

The Society has active branches in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and multiple European countries.

California Branch

Led by Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell, the California Branch focuses on international charity, cultural diplomacy, educational exchange, and community service. The Beneficence Award is one of the branch’s distinguished honors recognizing outstanding philanthropic leadership.

