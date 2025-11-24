Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA IND Clearance for Phase 2 Study of TNX-102 SL for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Tonix plans to initiate potential pivotal Phase 2 HORIZON study of TNX-102 SL in adults with major depressive disorder in mid-2026

More than 21 million US adults experience a major depressive episode each year

CHATHAM, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (“Tonix” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated commercial biotechnology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to support clinical development of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

“There is a clear need for innovative therapies that address depression,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “We believe TNX-102 SL offers a promising approach for individuals suffering from MDD. The unique pharmacological profile of TNX-102 SL is designed to target the disruptive sleep which is often associated with depression. Prior studies of TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) showed promising signals for improvement of depressive symptoms on the Beck Depression Inventory-II and the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), respectively. We are excited to advance TNX-102 SL and look forward to evaluating its potential as a new treatment option for those affected by depression.”

The IND clearance enables Tonix to proceed with the potentially pivotal Phase 2 HORIZON study, a 6-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of TNX-102 SL as a first-line monotherapy in adults with MDD. About 360 patients will be enrolled at approximately 30 U.S. sites. Eligible participants are 18 years or older and currently experiencing a moderate to severe major depressive episode. The study will compare TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg, taken sublingually at bedtime to placebo, with the primary endpoint being the MADRS total score change from baseline at Week 6. Secondary endpoints include global impression scores, anxiety ratings, and measures of sleep disturbance. Tonix plans to initiate enrollment of the study in mid-year 2026.

“TNX-102 SL is designed to target the disturbed sleep of depression, which is a novel mechanism of action,” said Gregory Sullivan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “TNX-102 SL has been generally well tolerated in registrational studies of fibromyalgia patients. In the fibromyalgia studies, TNX-102 SL treatment was associated with a low incidence of side effects common with traditional antidepressants like weight gain, blood pressure changes, sexual dysfunction and cognitive issues.”

About Major Depressive Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a prevalent and serious psychiatric illness that affects adults of all ages, races, and backgrounds. It is characterized by persistent feelings of sadness or loss of interest, along with symptoms such as sleep and appetite disturbances, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and thoughts of worthlessness or suicide. These symptoms must last at least two weeks and significantly impair daily functioning. In the United States, more than 21 million adults experience a major depressive episode each year. While several antidepressant medications are available, many individuals do not achieve adequate relief or discontinue treatment due to side effects like weight gain, sleep disruption, and sexual dysfunction. MDD is associated with increased risk of suicide and substantial impairment in quality of life, underscoring the urgent need for new, first-line therapies that are both effective and well-tolerated.

About TNX-102 SL

TNX-102 SL is a patented sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride that enables rapid transmucosal absorption and reduces production of the persistent active metabolite, norcyclobenzaprine, by bypassing first-pass hepatic metabolism. TNX-102 SL is a tertiary amine tricyclic (TAT) and multifunctional agent with potent binding and antagonist activities at the 5-HT 2A serotonergic, α 1 -adrenergic, H 1 -histaminergic, and M 1 -muscarinic receptors. It is currently FDA approved in the U.S. as a once-daily bedtime treatment for fibromyalgia in adults under the brand name TONMYATM (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets). TNX-102 SL is also in development as a daily bedtime treatment for acute stress reaction/acute stress disorder under an Investigator-initiated IND. In addition to MDD, Tonix also holds active INDs for the following indications for TNX-102 SL: Long COVID (post-acute sequelae of COVID-19), PTSD, alcohol use disorder, and agitation in Alzheimer’s disease. The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued United States Patent No. 9636408 in May 2017, Patent No. 9956188 in May 2018, Patent No. 10117936 in November 2018, Patent No. 10357465 in July 2019, and Patent No. 10736859 in August 2020. The Protectic™ protective eutectic and Angstro-Technology™ formulation claimed in the patents are important elements of Tonix’s proprietary composition. These patents are expected to provide TNX-102 SL U.S. market exclusivity until 2034. Pending patent applications related to method of use could extend exclusivity until 2044.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated biotechnology company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates. Tonix markets FDA-approved TONMYATM, a first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic medicine for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that affects millions of adults. TONMYA is the first new prescription medicine approved by the FDA for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. TONMYA was investigated as TNX-102 SL. Tonix also markets two treatments for acute migraine in adults: Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection) and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray). Tonix’s development portfolio* is focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, immunology, immuno-oncology, rare disease and infectious disease. TNX-102 SL is being developed to treat acute stress reaction and acute stress disorder under an Investigator-Initiated IND at the University of North Carolina in the OASIS study funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). TNX-102 SL is also in development for major depressive disorder. Tonix’s immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a Phase 2-ready Fc-modified humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-2900, intranasal oxytocin potentiated with magnesium, in development for Prader-Willi syndrome and expected to start a potential pivotal Phase 2 study in 2026. Tonix’s infectious disease portfolio includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development for mpox and smallpox, as well as TNX-4800, a a Phase 2-ready long-acting humanized monoclonal antibody for the seasonal prevention of Lyme disease. Finally, TNX-4200 for which Tonix has a contract with the U.S. DoD’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for up to $34 million over five years, is a small molecule broad-spectrum antiviral agent targeting CD45 for the prevention or treatment of high lethality infections to improve the medical readiness of military personnel in biological threat environments. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, Md.

* Tonix’s product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication under development.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the failure to successfully launch and commercialize Tonmya and any of our approved products; risks related to the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 18, 2025, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

