Hollywood Racks Announces Two New Accessories for its CrossTrack Series

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollywood Racks, the family-owned California brand known for Simple - Strong - Secure.™ bike racks, is proud to announce the launch of two new accessories for its CrossTrack series bike racks: a 1-Bike Add-On Kit and an LED Light Bar. These additions further extend the versatility and safety of the CrossTrack system.





CrossTrack 1 Bike Add-On Kit

The Add-On Kit allows owners of second-generation CrossTrack single bike rack (models HR7100X or HR7160X), or CrossTrack 2 bike model HR7000X to expand their system and carry a second or third bike. It supports a max bike weight of 66 lbs in the second position (50 lbs in a third position) and accommodates tires up to 4″ wide, bikes with a wheelbase up to 52″, and 20″–29″ wheel sizes. This accessory empowers CrossTrack users to scale up their rack to hold more bikes while maintaining the premium build, frameless contact points, and fold-flat convenience that the CrossTrack line is known for.

CrossTrack LED Light Bar

Designed for safety and visibility, the CrossTrack LED Light Bar attaches directly to compatible CrossTrack racks and links into a vehicle’s 4-pin flat (or via included adapter to a 7-pin round) wiring harness. It provides brake lights, running lights, left and right turn signals, and emergency flashers. The unit is rated at IP67 for waterproof and dustproof protection, and operates from 12 V DC in a temperature range of -15 °C to 60 °C (5 °F to 140 °F). This light bar enhances on-road safety for rack users, especially when carrying bikes when visibility is compromised.

To celebrate the launch of these new accessories and the broader CrossTrack line, Hollywood Racks is running a special promotion: any customer who orders an e-bike rack at hollywoodracks.com will receive three premium accessories free:

An e-Bike Battery Bag (valued at $49.99)





A Folding Lock (valued at $49.99)





A Multi-Tool (valued at $19.99)

Offer ends December 1st, 2025

Availability & Pricing

Both the 1 Bike Add-On Kit and LED Light Bar are now live on the Hollywood Racks website and available for purchase while supplies last.

About Hollywood Racks

Since 1973, Hollywood Racks has designed and manufactured high-quality bike racks for virtually every type of bike, vehicle and lifestyle. Based in Los Angeles and family-owned, the company is obsessed with helping riders take their bikes “anywhere and everywhere.” With the CrossTrack series and now its expanded accessory lineup, Hollywood Racks continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of cyclists, e-bikers and adventure-seekers alike.