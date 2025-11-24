Village Farms Launches Promenade Brand’s First Vape in Quebec

HUNTINGDON, Quebec, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), together with its Quebec-based subsidiary Rose LifeScience Inc., today announced the launch of Promenade’s first vape product, Matin. This introduction marks a major step forward for Quebec’s regulated cannabis market, as Promenade becomes one of the first brands to join the province’s new vape category.

While meaningful progress has been made in shifting consumers from the illicit to the legal market, the absence of a regulated vape category in Québec until now has limited consumer access to this format. An estimated 21 percent of Québec cannabis consumers previously turned to out-of-province, medical or unregulated sources, many of whom were vape users seeking products unavailable through regulated channels1.

“Everything we develop starts with consumer experience,” said Orville Bovenschen, President, Village Farms Canadian Cannabis. “We obsess over the details - quality, consistency, taste - to make sure every product feels considered and crafted. Promenade vapes carry that same philosophy forward, offering Quebecers a reliable product line built with care.”

Recent consumer data commissioned by Village Farms Canadian Cannabis shows that 55 percent of cannabis consumers in Quebec are interested in purchasing vape products from legal, regulated channels, driven by increased confidence in product safety and quality1. With Promenade’s Matin, Quebecers can enjoy a high-quality vape experience that meets the highest regulatory and performance standards.

Quebec represents 13 percent of national cannabis sales2 and generated $202 million in cannabis revenue in the third quarter of 2025, up 10 percent year-over-year3. As one of Canada’s largest provincial markets, Quebec’s entry into the vape category is expected to be a powerful growth driver for the national cannabis industry.

To support this momentum, the Promenade Matin vape has been crafted exclusively for the Quebec market. It brings together a balanced blend of cannabinoids, including THC and CBG, for a refined, uplifting experience. With bright citrus notes and a smooth, earthy finish, it delivers a fresh, true-to-flower profile.

Promenade’s Matin vape will be available across Quebec starting November 26, 2025.

1 Study on Vaping and Cannabis in Quebec, Rose LifeScience & Léger

2 HiFyre National Data, September 2025

3 Weedcrawler, October 2025

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, but now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities internationally while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets.

In Canada, the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated.

