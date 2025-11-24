Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has identified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the “KSA” or “Saudi Arabia”) as highly prospective for lithium exploration. To support this new initiative and as an initial entry step into the country, BRW was awarded an exploration license in Saudi Arabia. BRW is the first hard-rock lithium company to outline and embark on a country-wide systematic exploration program in Saudi Arabia. This complements the Company’s highly successful efforts in Canada, where a maiden resource for the Mirage project is expected in early Q1 2026 and in Greenland, where an inaugural drill program is planned for 2026.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “Following the completion of our grassroots campaign in Greenland, we have continuously sought to utilize and leverage our unique lithium exploration expertise and Saudi Arabia is an under-explored jurisdiction for lithium with exceptional potential.”

“Importantly, prospecting in Saudi Arabia is preferentially executed during the seasonally colder months in Canada and Greenland, allowing BRW to generate prospecting results twelve months of the year. The team is currently planning a prospecting campaign which will commence in H1 2026. This program, in addition to our forthcoming MRE at Mirage, our new discovery neighboring Rio Tinto’s Galaxy project and our future work in Greenland, promises an exciting start to the year for Brunswick Exploration.”

Exploration License

The Exploration License has been awarded pending final government approval, while the Company completes the administrative requirements to conduct exploration in the country. The license area is located roughly 150 km from the city of Buraydah and roughly 450 km east from Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The claim area is easily accessible by major highways and has smaller roads throughout the property. The license was selected based on preferred geology, geochemistry, and interpreted satellite imagery for a total license area of 8,467 ha.

Saudi Arabia Fundamentals

Saudi Arabia has a long mining history with well-established mining laws and strong government funding. With a supportive and pro-mining government, favorable geology, great outcrop exposure, and exceptional road access in a region of little to no historic hard rock lithium exploration, this presents a fantastic opportunity for BRW.

Saudi Arabia is actively establishing itself as a major lithium processing hub to support Middle Eastern demand. This foresight is part of the KSA's larger program known as Saudi Vision 2030, which includes developing its resources outside of the oil and gas industry. Overall, KSA is a well-established mining jurisdiction with prominent major and junior mining companies such as Barrick, Ivanhoe Electric, Tinka Resources, and Power Metallic actively exploring there.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, International Projects. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

BRW is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing its extensive portfolio of grassroots lithium properties and projects in Quebec (Mirage and Anatacau), Greenland (Nuuk Lithium) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

