Harrow to Present at Two Investor Conferences in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that management will participate in the following two investor conferences in December:
BTIG 5th Annual Ophthalmology Day (Virtual)
Format: Fireside chat
Date/Time: Monday, December 1, 2025, at 8:30 AM EST
Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
Format: Fireside chat
Date/Time: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 3:00 PM EST
The fireside chat at Piper Sandler will be webcast live and can be found on the Event’s page on the Company’s website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.
About Harrow
Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.
Contacts:
Mike Biega
Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
mbiega@harrowinc.com
617-913-8890