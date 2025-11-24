Upwind positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading CNAPP vendors.

Upwind, with its comprehensive CNAPP solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Upwind as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform, 2025.

Shiva Bhardwaj, Analyst at QKS Group, states, “Upwind represents a progressive and unified approach to cloud-native application protection by combining runtime intelligence, AI-driven analytics, and automated compliance into a single platform that mirrors the evolving needs of the CNAPP market. Through eBPF-based runtime visibility & signals from cloud activity logs, it delivers deep insights into workloads, processes, and network behavior, enabling precise threat detection, fewer false positives, and faster incident response across Kubernetes and containerized environments. Its integrated API and data-flow security extend protection to the application layer, supporting real-time risk management and improved operational resilience. With a vision centered on AI-powered automation and a roadmap focused on adaptive, scalable, and proactive cloud security, Upwind continues to position itself as a key innovator driving the future of cloud protection.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Cloud Native Application Protection Platform providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Being recognized by QKS Group as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for CNAPP validates the runtime-first strategy we’ve believed in from day one,” said Amiram Shachar, CEO and Co-Founder at Upwind. “Our leadership position reflects the impact our product has delivered to some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated enterprises who rely on Upwind to protect their environments at global scale. Upwind was built to secure modern, cloud native environments from the inside out. By combining eBPF-based runtime intelligence, AI-driven analysis, and cohesive compliance into a single platform, we help security teams focus on what is actually important to their business instead of drowning in noise. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in Upwind to secure their cloud native environments today while we continue to innovate for the threats of tomorrow and reinforces our commitment to defining the future of runtime first cloud security.”

Additional Resources:

About Upwind:

Upwind is the next-generation cloud security platform built to lead the Runtime revolution. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Upwind brings together a unified vision for cloud and application-layer protection, empowering organizations to run faster, detect threats earlier, and secure their environments with unmatched precision. The company was founded by Amiram Shachar and the founding team behind Spot.io (acquired by NetApp for $450 million) and is backed by leading investors including Greylock, Cyberstarts, Leaders Fund, Craft Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Sheva, a venture fund founded by former NBA player Omri Casspi with investment from current NBA star Stephen Curry through Penny Jar Capital. Upwind has raised $180 million since its founding in 2022 and is trusted by forward-thinking enterprises globally to bring real-time runtime intelligence to modern cloud security. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.upwind.io.

Media Contact:

Reesha Dedhia

Head of Communications at Upwind

Website: upwind.io

Email: reesha.dedhia@upwind.io

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:



Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group 5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/upwind-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-cloud-native-application-protection-platform-cnapp-2025-by-qks-group-1582

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/