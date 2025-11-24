France Data Center Colocation Analysis Report 2025: Market to Expand by Almost $2.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI Demand, Sustainability, Cloud Connectivity, Enhanced Submarine Cable Infrastructure

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.57 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 21.86%.

The report provides an analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and overall prospects for the colocation data center industry in France. It examines the competitive landscape, including market share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. Additionally, it maps the vendor landscape for both existing and upcoming colocation providers, detailing each operator’s number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center locations.





France is one of the major colocation data center markets in the European region. The country has witnessed to increase in investment in data center. For instance, in February 2025, Equinix announced that it had launched the PA13x data center facility in Paris with an investment of around $361 million.



In France, we observe a trend in which several data center operators and new entrants are developing AI-ready data centers to accommodate the rapidly growing AI workloads of customers across different industry sectors. For instance, Bpifrance, the French national investment bank, MGX, a UAE-based investment fund, Mistral AI, a French AI firm, and NVIDIA have announced that they have signed a joint venture to establish an AI-ready data center campus in France with a planned power capacity of around 1,400 MW. Additionally, the construction is expected to begin in Q2 2026, with operations set to commence by 2028.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing France data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about France data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in France by several industries.

The study on sustainability status in France.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in France.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in France.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France. Facilities Covered (Existing): 133 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 27 Coverage: 35+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in France. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in France.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in France?

Who are the new entrants in the France data center industry?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in France by 2030?

What factors are driving the France data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 61 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered France

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in France

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in France Market

Sustainability Status in France

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in France

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing & Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Blue Data Centers

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Equinix

OPCORE

Telehouse

Etix Everywhere

Global Switch

Orange Business Services

SFR Business

Penta Infra

New Operators

CloudHQ

Evroc

Icade

Nation Data Center

NTT DATA

Prologis

Phocea DC

Segro

Sesterce

Mistral AI

