Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases Totaling Approx. $1.45 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), the parent company of IM8 and a global health-tech and longevity company pioneering a dual-engine strategy across consumer wellness and Bitcoin, today announced that all key members of its executive leadership team have executed open market purchases of Prenetics’ common stock during the Company’s designated trading window.

In total, the executive team acquired 111,911 shares of Prenetics’ common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1,446,887.

Individual Transaction Details

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer

In two open market transactions on November 18 and 19, Mr. Yeung acquired a total of 40,118 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $502,000, at an average price of approximately $12.51 per share.

Rahul Ramchand, Chief Marketing Officer

In two open market transactions on November 12 and 14, Mr. Ramchand acquired a total of 60,000 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $793,972, at an average price of approximately $13.23 per share.

Stephen Lo, Chief Financial Officer

In an open market transaction on November 21, Mr. Lo acquired 8,000 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $100,915, at an average purchase price of approximately $12.61 per share.

David Vanderveen, President of Americas

In an open market transaction on November 20, Mr. Vanderveen acquired 3,793 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $50,000, at an average purchase price of approximately $13.15 per share.

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, commented:

“These purchases reflect our collective conviction in the long-term vision of Prenetics and IM8. With IM8 scaling rapidly as one of the fastest-growing wellness brands globally and our Bitcoin-treasury strategy reinforcing long-term financial resilience, our executive team is fully aligned with shareholders. We believe Prenetics is still in the early innings of unlocking its true value, and we are investing personally because we see an exceptional future ahead.”

This press release is being furnished as an exhibit to a Form 6-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. IM8 has achieved the fastest growth trajectory in supplement industry history, reaching $100M Annual Recurring Revenue in just 11 months from launch, outpacing even leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets - purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 501 BTC as of November 24, 2025.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature’s most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8’s flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

