

Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com



To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 24 November 2025

Corporate Announcement 36/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital decrease.

At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on 24 October 2025, a proposal to decrease the company's share capital by EUR 30,000,000 through cancellation of 60,000 treasury shares was approved.

The deadline for creditors to file their claims against the company has now expired, without any claims being filed. The Board of Directors has therefore resolved to implement the capital decrease, and the capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

After the capital decrease, Ress Life Investments A/S' share capital is EUR 57,928,500 divided into 115,857 shares of EUR 500 each, corresponding to 115,857 votes.

The updated articles of association of the company are attached.

After the cancellation of treasury shares, the company’s holding of treasury shares represents 24,116 shares, corresponding to 20.82% of the share capital and votes.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Johan Jonson

johan@jonson@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

Attachments