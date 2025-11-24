Biofertilizers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034: Nations Shift to Eco-Friendly Farming, Boosting Soil Health and Crop Productivity

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biofertilizers Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2034.

The growing global emphasis on sustainable agriculture is driving the demand for biofertilizers, as nations respond to food security concerns and environmental challenges. As awareness grows, the shift toward biologically based inputs is gaining momentum. Governments worldwide are pushing for alternatives to chemical fertilizers by implementing initiatives that focus on soil health and environmentally friendly farming. These actions are not only encouraging eco-conscious practices but also boosting the biofertilizers market as a preferred solution for future-ready agriculture. As sustainable cultivation becomes a shared priority, adoption of bio-based soil enhancers continues to climb.

Increasing focus on regenerative farming practices is shifting attention toward preserving soil quality and improving nutrient balance. With years of chemical fertilizer overuse depleting land fertility and causing declining yields, the need for better alternatives is clearer than ever. As policymakers and agricultural professionals advocate for solutions that enhance microbial activity and organic content, biofertilizers have emerged as a practical, effective response. Their ability to promote soil rejuvenation and support plant development without harming the ecosystem is driving broader acceptance. As the benefits become more recognized, farmers are adopting biofertilizers to boost productivity while aligning with sustainability goals.

The dry biofertilizers segment generated USD 1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034. Dry formulations continue to lead the market because of their superior storage stability, longer shelf life, and ease of application across large-scale farming. Their portability, cost-efficiency, and minimal risk of contamination make them the go-to choice for producers and users in rural and remote agricultural zones. These characteristics also allow for wider distribution and simpler logistics, especially in emerging economies with limited cold chain infrastructure.

In terms of nutrient-specific products, the nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers segment held a 74.3% share in 2024. While the market includes phosphate-solubilizing and potash-mobilizing types, nitrogen-fixing variants remain dominant due to their central role in enhancing crop nutrition and soil health. The use of such products supports efficient nitrogen uptake in crops, offering a sustainable option for reducing reliance on synthetic inputs. With plant growth heavily dependent on nitrogen and growing awareness about chemical fertilizer drawbacks, demand for biologically sourced nitrogen is surging across farming communities.

U.S. Biofertilizers Market held 82.3% share and generated USD 801.2 million in 2024. The country remains a leader in adoption due to policies promoting organic agriculture and cost-saving strategies for farmers. With increasing prices of conventional chemical fertilizers and a growing push for soil-friendly farming, American farmers are embracing biofertilizers for their affordability and environmental compatibility. Policy-backed incentives and certification programs are encouraging producers to make the shift, accelerating growth in both commercial and small-scale agriculture segments.

The top companies leading the Global Biofertilizers Market include Rizobacter Argentina SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Cairochem, Chema Industries, Madras Fertilizers, Koppert, and Lallemand. These players focus on long-term market capture through diverse offerings and expanded reach. Key players in the biofertilizers market are leveraging innovation, distribution expansion, and R&D to strengthen their market positions.

Companies like Lallemand, Koppert, Cairochem, and Chema Industries are investing in advanced microbial research to enhance the efficiency and strain performance of biofertilizers. To scale operations, firms are establishing regional production hubs and building strategic alliances with agri-input distributors. Customization of product formulations to suit local soil and crop conditions is also being prioritized. In addition, education campaigns and farmer training initiatives are being conducted to raise awareness about the benefits of biofertilizers.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Agri Life

Ajay Bio-Tech

Cairochem

Chema Industries

CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

Jay Enterprises

Koppert

Lallemand

Madras Fertilizers

Peptech Biosciences

Symborg

Rizobacter Argentina SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jn5r0u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment