Chemomab to Participate in Oppenheimer’s Movers in Rare Disease Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that co-founder and CEO Adi Mor, PhD, will participate in Oppenheimer's Movers in Rare Disease Summit on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City. The invitation-only Rare Disease Summit will feature a day of panels, presentations and 1-on-1 investor meetings with companies working in the rare disease space.

Dr. Mor will present a corporate overview and will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit



Date: December 11, 2025



Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Time of Presentation: 2:15-2:45 pm EST



Location: Hotel Sofitel, New York, NY

Please contact your Oppenheimer representative to register for the Movers in Rare Disease Summit and to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Dr. Mor and Chemomab management.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug, a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from five clinical trials of nebokitug. Based on positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company is preparing for potential initiation of a nebokitug Phase 3 trial in patients with PSC. The design of Phase 3 calls for a single pivotal trial based on a clinical event primary endpoint that provides a clear and streamlined pathway to potential full regulatory approval. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab’s nebokitug program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis has an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

