Kodak Unveils Smart Digital Frame Designed to Preserve Family Memories

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodak proudly announces two flagship Wi-Fi smart digital frames — the 10.1-inch RWF-109V and the 14.1-inch RWF-141. More than just screens, they act as bridges between the cloud and real life, bringing photos from your phone and cloud storage back into your living space, displaying memories in a more tangible and intuitive way.

In today’s digital age, we take countless photos, yet rarely pause to truly appreciate each one. At Kodak, we believe that images are more than records; they carry warmth, emotion, and memories. Technology’s true purpose is to ensure that every precious moment is seen, preserved, and cherished.

Kodak's two models come with 64GB of internal storage, capable of holding tens of thousands of photos. Using the Kodak Digital Frame App, you can share photos and videos in real time, ensuring every precious moment is instantly delivered and safely preserved.

Kodak smart frames also support simultaneous photo and music playback, while integrating calendar, clock, and weather features, making them a multifunctional centrepiece for any home. The built-in morning wake-up function can be personalised to automatically light up each morning while playing family photos and background music, gently waking your loved ones as memories and a new day naturally merge.

Kodak’s design philosophy emphasises “natural and thoughtful” details. The adjustable stand allows flexible placement, automatic brightness adapts intelligently to ambient light, and the touch menu is simple and intuitive — ideal for parents and children alike. The understated and warm design ensures the frame blends seamlessly into home or office interiors.

Key Advantages of RWF-109V and RWF-141:

High-Definition IPS Touch Screen: RWF-141 features a 1920×1080 Full HD display; RWF-109V offers a 1920×1200 high-resolution display. Enjoy bright, soft visuals with responsive touch, and smooth sliding, zooming, and video playback.

Premium Frame Craftsmanship: RWF-141 features a solid wood frame, highlighting natural textures and a warm, tactile feel. RWF-109V features a selected metal frame with a sleek, durable, modern look, designed to complement any interior style.

Multiple Storage and Import Options: Transfer photos and short videos instantly and for free from your phone via the Kodak Digital Frame App. The frame also supports SD cards, USB, email, computer transfer, Google Photos, and mobile albums for flexible, centralised image management.

Pre-Set Greeting Cards for Surprises: Create a gift card in the Kodak Digital Frame App to turn the frame into a thoughtful surprise. Perfect for birthdays, weddings, holidays, or housewarmings, instantly conveying your care and warmth.

The Kodak Smart Wi-Fi Frame is more than technology — it is a vessel for emotion. Display your child’s growth, travel memories, or family smiles at home, enjoy them in the office, or gift the frame for birthdays, weddings, holidays, or housewarmings — bringing love and memories to life anytime, anywhere.

From film to digital, from cameras to smart frames, Kodak continually explores how technology can carry emotions and add warmth to life. Kodak smart frames continue this philosophy, ensuring photos no longer lie dormant in cloud folders but shine brightly in your home.

Kodak Smart Digital Frame — Let Memories Shine Again, Cherish Every Moment.

Discover more:

Official website: https://kodakdigitals.com/

Shop on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?me=A30VADGHXE5EBJ&marketplaceID=A1F83G8C2ARO7P



https://www.amazon.de/s?me=A3SZ2FLOFJCHLW&marketplaceID=A1PA6795UKMFR9



https://www.amazon.de/s?me=A30VADGHXE5EBJ&marketplaceID=A1PA6795UKMFR9

Media Contact

Contact Person:Happy Huang

Email:happy-huang@maxtdigital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35505993-3678-447f-86c5-cf962388dd2a