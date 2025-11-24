Xcel Brands Partners with At Home with Shannon to Launch a New Era of Inspired Living Through Longaberger





NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry-leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and livestreaming, is proud to announce a new partnership between Longaberger and Shannon Doherty, creator of At Home with Shannon. Together, they will introduce a new collection designed to bring warmth, style, and functionality to every home.

With Longaberger’s long-standing tradition of American craftsmanship and Shannon’s approachable, family-centered lifestyle brand, this partnership blends heritage with heart. The collaboration celebrates the beauty of everyday living and reimagines the home as a place for connection, creativity, and comfort.

"I believe that home is where we build our memories and Longaberger has always represented the kind of home I try to create - warm, intentional and filled with heart. I am honored to bring my vision to a brand with such a beautiful legacy; and together, design pieces that help families celebrate those everyday moments," said Shannon Doherty, founder of At Home with Shannon.

Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands, said, “Shannon’s authenticity and the genuine connection she has built with her community make her an ideal partner for Longaberger. Together, we are creating a vision for the modern home that honors tradition while celebrating how families live today.”

From cozy entertaining pieces to functional storage and timeless accents, each item will embody Longaberger’s handcrafted quality paired with Shannon’s signature warmth and approachability. This partnership continues Xcel Brands’ commitment to developing innovative, creator-led brands that connect deeply with today’s consumers through authenticity, design, and storytelling. For more information, visit www.longaberger.com or www.xcelbrands.com



About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands Towerhill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and a brand in development with Coco Rocha and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live, and Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, and over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 43 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.



About Longaberger

Longaberger, founded by Dave Longaberger in 1973, is an American home collectibles brand known for artisanal handcrafted products. For generations, Longaberger has manufactured handmade maple baskets and home products that are collected by a loyal community of customers. In 2019, Xcel Brands acquired The Longaberger Company and launched with a new digital social selling business model, offering timeless and modern décor products that inspire a highly engaged community. For more company information, visit the website at longaberger.com or on social media at @longaberger, #longaberger and #thelongabergerfamily.



About Shannon Doherty

Shannon Doherty is the founder and voice behind At Home with Shannon, a lifestyle platform rooted in her life as a mom of four. She shares décor ideas, simple DIYs, family routines, and cooking inspiration through her social channels, reaching millions who appreciate real, heart-led content. Her approach to home is grounded in authenticity, accessibility, and joy.



For further information please contact:

Seth Burroughs

Xcel Brands, Inc.

sburroughs@xcelbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee7fed40-bd96-4bd2-8d77-3f4b4133b874