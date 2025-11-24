LifeMD Recognized by the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and by TIME’s America’s Growth Leaders of 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services and pharmacy solutions, today announced it has been recognized on both the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the inaugural TIME’s America’s Growth Leaders of 2026 lists. These distinguished awards reflect LifeMD’s continued revenue growth, financial stability, and emerging leadership position in the health technology sector.

“Inclusion on these lists of North America’s fastest-growing companies is a testament to the strength of our integrated telehealth platform and our ability to meet the increasing demand for accessible, high-quality virtual healthcare. With a commitment to expanding our product and service offerings, we’ve successfully tapped into large, high-growth markets such as weight management, mental health, and men’s and women’s hormone replacement therapy,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD.

“LifeMD's progress is powered by our ongoing investment in a differentiated enterprise platform, including our state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy; expanded reach through insurance coverage; and our growing network of strategic employer, pharma, and commercial partnerships. We remain deeply committed to delivering innovative, affordable solutions that adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape and drive long-term value for our patients and our shareholders,” Mr. Schreiber added.

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the Top 10 are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

LifeMD’s listing on TIME's America’s Growth Leaders of 2026 ranking, which recognizes companies based on factors such as growth performance, financial stability, and stock performance, underscores its position among the nation’s most dynamic and successful companies, distinguished by a unique combination of innovation, market expansion, and financial strength.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About TIME’s list of America’s Growth Leaders of 2026

The inaugural TIME’s list of America’s Growth Leaders of 2026, developed in partnership with Statista, identifies 500 U.S. publicly traded companies that have demonstrated exceptional five-year growth performance, financial health, and resilient stock performance. More information on the methodology used can be found on TIME’s website .

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, spanning primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

